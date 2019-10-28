Segundo competencia amistoso pa aerolineanan di ground handlers:

Aeropuerto di Aruba a organisa e prome

“Airport Funstacle Challenge”

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) pa di segundo biaha a organisa un evento cu e proposito pa trese e aerolineanan hunto cu e ground handlers den un actividad pret y di “team building’ despues di un dia largo di trabou naaeropuerto. E aña aki, e team di Air Service Development, huntocu Funstacle Masters a prepara un curso di obstaculo pret, perona mes momento dificil pa tur e 10 ekiponan completa. Cadaekipo, consistiendo di 5 empleado di cada aerolinea of ground handler a competi hunto pa mira ken lo resulta e ekipo ganador.

“Nos ta aprecia e trabou duro y dedicacion cu cada un di e empleadonan di e aerolineanan y tambe di ground handlers ta haci tur dia como parti di nan trabou na aeropuerto. Nos ta conciente cu pa procesa miles di pasahero tur dia na nosaeropuerto ta rekeri hopi esfuerso y por causa stress tambe, peroe esfuersonan aki no ta bai sin wordo nota door di AAA. Ta cu placer nos ta organisa eventonan “sin stress” pa encurasha e “team spirit” entre e comunidad/famia di aeropuerto,” asinaAAA su Chief Commercial Officer Sra. Barbara Brown a bisadurante su speech dirigi na e participantenan.

Aeropuerto di Aruba kier gradici Team Genair – Ramp, Team Copa Airlines, Team United Airlines, Team American Airlines, Team Delta Air Lines, Team KLM, Team jetBlue Airways 1, Team jetBlue Airways 2, Team Avianca y Team Aeropuerto di Aruba pa nan participacion y ta felicita Team Genair-Ramp pa a bira e ganadornan di e 1st Airport Funstacle Challenge y Team Aeropuerto di Aruba cu a keda na di 2 lugar, mientras cu Team Avianca a finalisa na di 3 lugar.

E “Airport Funstacle Challenge” exitoso lo tei bek otro aña!

2nd annual fun and friendly competition for airline and ground handlers:

Aruba Airport hosted the 1st Airport Funstacle Challenge

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) for the 2nd time organized an event with the aim to bring airlines and ground handlers together in a fun and team building activity after a long work day at the airport. This year, the Air Service Development team, together with Funstacle Masters prepared a fun, yet challenging course for all the 10 teams to complete. Each team consisting of 5 airline or ground handler employees went head to head in an extremely fun obstacle course.

“We value the hard work and dedication that each of the airline and ground handling employees put into their daily jobs at the airport. We are aware that processing thousands of passengers every day at our airport can have its challenges and be quite stressful at times, but these efforts are not unnoticed by AAA. It’s with pleasure that we organize such stress-free events to encourage the team spirit among the airport community/family,” said AAA Chief Commercial Officer Mrs. Barbara Brown during her speech directed to the participants.

Aruba Airport would like to thank Team Genair – Ramp, Team Copa Airlines, Team United Airlines, Team American Airlines, Team Delta Air Lines, Team KLM, Team jetBlue Airways 1, Team jetBlue Airways 2, Team Avianca and Team Aruba Airport for their participation and congratulates Team Genair-Ramp for being the 1st Airport Funstacle Challenge winners and Team Aruba Airport who finished in 2nd place, while Team Avianca finished 3rd.

The successful and fun Airport Funstacle Challenge will be back next year!