THE HEALTHY WAY, eat healthy and eat smart with “THE HEALTHY WAY” healthy menu!

ALL DELIVERY ORDERS SHOULD BE PLACED BY 10:00AM**UP SIZE ORDERS NOW AVAILABLE +3.50** *SOUP, SALAD, OR LUNCH EACH ARE 10,00 AWG EACH – INCLUDING AN ICE TEA OR INFUSED WATER * **ALL DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER 10:30AM WILL HAVE A DELIVERY FEE OF +3.50AWG PER ORDER ** FOR ODERS CALL: 582-9773 OR WHATSAPP: 592-3036 EMAIL: THEHEALTHYWAY@SETARNET.AW

Ora bo yama bestel bisa cu ta riba awe24.com bo a wak e menu!