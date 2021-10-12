ARUBA BANK LO ADKIRI MAJORIA OPERACION NA ARUBA DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Oranjestad, Aruba—12 di october, 2021– Aruba Bank ta anuncia cu el a cera un convenio cuFirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited(“FCIB Cayman”), un subsidiario enteramente propiedad di FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (“FirstCaribbean”), pa cumpra cierto di nanacitvonan bancario na Aruba.

E transaccion ta suheto na aprobacion segunregulacion pa Banco Central di Aruba (CBA). Ta spera di finalisa e transaccion den e proximolunanan.

Anunciando e convenio aki, Managing Director di Aruba Bank, Peter Staal, a describi e adkisicion di CIBC First Caribbean Aruba su negoshi como un excelente oportunidad pa e banco. El a remarca: “Nos ta entusiasma pa e oportunidadnan cu e adicion den cliente lo provee y ta comprometi pacontinua cu entrega servicio superior na nos clientenan nobo y existente por igual.”

“Mision di nos banco ta pa provee servicio bancario superior y innovativo, traha na midi pa cumpli cu e necesidadnan di nos clientenan usando tecnologia y e habilidadnan di nos empleadonan altamente entrena y motiva. E alcance aumenta cu e adkisicionaki lo duna nos, lo asisti nos den cumpli cu nos mision.”

Chief Executive Officer di CIBC FirstCaribbean, Colette Delaney, a remarca cu Aruba Bank ta un excelente fit pa e negoshi di e banco na Aruba, mirando su tamaño, amplitud di oferta di producto y base di cliente y un posicion fuerte den mercado.

Sra. Delaney a observa: “Nos a conduci un revisionstrategico di nos negoshi den henter e region y tumando na cuenta e ruta di desaroyo cu nos a identifica pa e mercadonan den cual nos ta opera, y nos a tuma e dificil decision pa bende nos operacionna Aruba. E decision aki no tabata uno facil pa nos management team, sin embargo el a bira mas facilpa e excelente partner cu nos por a identifica pa e transaccion aki – Aruba Bank.”

Mr. Staal tambe a remarca cu e dos bandanan tatrahando diligentemente pa sigura cu e transicion lo ta uno sin obstaculo pa clientenan di CIBC FirstCaribbean na Aruba.





ARUBA BANK TO ACQUIRE MOST OF ARUBA OPERATIONS OF CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Oranjestad, Aruba—October 12, 2021– Aruba Bank is announcing that it has entered into an agreement with FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited (“FCIB Cayman”) a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (“FirstCaribbean”) to purchase certain of its banking assets in Aruba.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Aruba (CBA) and is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

In announcing this agreement, the Managing Director of Aruba Bank, Peter Staal, described the acquisition of CIBC First Caribbean’s Aruba business as an excellent opportunity for the bank. He noted: “We are excited about the opportunities that this addition in clients will provide and are committed to continue to deliver superior service to our new and existing clients alike.

“Our bank’s mission is to provide superior and innovative banking services tailored to meet the needs of our clients by utilizing technology and the skills of our highly trained and motivated cadre of employees. The increased reach that this acquisition will give us will assist us in delivering on our mission.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, noted that Aruba Bank is an excellent fit for the bank’s Aruba business, given its size, breadth of product offerings and client base and a strong market positioning.

Ms. Delaney noted: “We conducted a strategic review of our business across the region and given the development path we have identified for the markets in which we operate, we have made the difficult decision to sell our Aruba operations. This decision has not been an easy one for our management team, however it was made easier given the excellent partner we have been able to identify for this transaction – Aruba Bank.”

Mr. Staal also noted that the two sides are working diligently to ensure the transition will be a seamless one for CIBC FirstCaribbean’s customers in Aruba.





ARUBA BANK NEEMT DE MEESTE ACTIVITEITEN VAN CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN IN ARUBA OVER

Oranjestad, Aruba –12 oktober, 2021 –Aruba Bank kondigt aan dat zij een overeenkomst is aangegaan met FirstCaribbean International Bank (Cayman) Limited (“FCIB Cayman”), een dochteronderneming die volledig eigendom is van FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (“FirstCaribbean”), om bepaalde bankactiva in Aruba van haar aan te kopen.

De transactie is onderworpen aan de wettelijke goedkeuring van de Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA). Verwacht wordt dat de transactie in de komende maanden zal worden afgerond.

Tijdens de aankondiging van deze overeenkomst beschreef de algemeen directeur van Aruba Bank, Peter Staal, de overname van de activiteiten van CIBC FirstCaribbean in Aruba als een uitstekende kans voor de bank. Hij merkte op: “Wij zijn enthousiast over de mogelijkheden die deze toevoeging van klanten zal bieden en zijn vastbesloten om superieure service te blijven leveren aan zowel onze nieuwe als onze bestaande klanten.

“Het is de missie van onze bank om superieure en innovatieve bankdiensten te verlenen die zijn toegesneden op de behoeften van onze klanten door gebruik te maken van technologie en de vaardigheden van onze hoog opgeleide en gemotiveerde medewerkers. Het grotere bereik dat deze overname ons zal geven, zal ons helpen bij het vervullen van onze missie.”

De algemeen directeur van CIBC FirstCaribbean, Colette Delaney, merkte op dat Aruba Bank uitstekend past bij de activiteiten van de bank in Aruba, gezien haar omvang, de verscheidenheid aan aangeboden producten en het klantenbestand en een sterke marktpositionering.

Mevrouw Delaney merkte op: “Wij hebben een strategische evaluatie uitgevoerd van onze activiteiten in de hele regio en gezien het ontwikkelingstraject dat wij hebben vastgesteld voor de markten waarin wij actief zijn, hebben wij de moeilijke beslissing genomen om onze activiteiten in Aruba te verkopen. Deze beslissing is niet gemakkelijk geweest voor ons managementteam, maar deze werd gemakkelijker gemaakt door de uitstekende partner die wij voor deze transactie hebben gevonden – Aruba Bank.”

De heer Staal merkte ook op dat de twee partijen vol ijver werken om ervoor te zorgen dat de overgang naadloos zal verlopen voor de klanten van CIBC FirstCaribbean in Aruba.