AHATA ta sostene BRA su trayecto di reenforsa First Responders di calamidad

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – 30 di september 2021: Desde 2016 Bureau RampenBestrijding Aruba (BRA) ta implementando un plan di REHAB “The Thirsty, The Hungry and The Tired” pa reenforsa e team di First Responders durante un calamidad. E plan su meta tapa hisa Aruba su capacidad di resistencia pa e pais por recupera mas liher despues di un calamidad.

Den combersacion entre BRA y Aruba Hotel & Tourism Associationa nota cu e ekipo lo beneficia di tin disponibilidad di un golf cart durante maneho di un crisis. Un golf cart por wordo usa pa transporta BRA su team y diferente articulonan di necesidad.

AHATA a bai en busca di un golf cart entre su miembronan y DiviDutch Village/Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort a ofrece di restauraun golf cart y regala esaki na BRA.

Cu e ekipo aki First Responders por ta bon cuida pa asina nan siguisirbi e comunidad efectivamente durante un calamidad.

Divi y AHATA a coordina e entrega oficial na e Director di BRA, Sr. Rino Hermans pa uso den e plan “The Thirsty, The Hungry and The Tired”. Un danki ta dirigi na Divi Dutch Village/ Divi Village pa e valioso gesto.

Den e potret (di links pa rechts): Representante di AHATA– Vanessa Rasmussen, Divi Pro Shop Manager- Yanel Olivero, Director diBRA– Rino Hermans, GM di Divi Dutch/Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort– Ferry Zievinger, Representante di BRA- Rene Ridderstaat.