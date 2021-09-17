AGENTENAN DI BIAHE DI ZUIDOOST DI MERCA TA TRECE REGALO Y MATERIALNAN PA BUCUTI & TARA SU PROGRAMA PA IMELDAHOF: PACK FOR A PURPOSE

E agentenan cu a bin bishita Bucuti & Tara a generosamente trece cinco tas yen di recurso pa Imeldahof

Aruba Tourism Authority Donna Smith (far left) with her group of travel agents at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort hosted by Cresecenzia Biemans (far right) and the 5 backpacks of supplies for Imeldahof

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – September 17, 2021 – Aruba Tourism Authority a organisa un bishita di familiarisacion pa agentenan di e region di zuidoost di Merca cu ta siguiendo nan programa pa bira Aruba Certified Travel Agents. Nan bishita di cinco dia ta mehora nan capacidad pa promove y bende Aruba na nan clientenan. Invita pa come na Elements Restaurant (cu ta keda na Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort) como parti di nan programa educativo na Aruba, e team di maneho y personal tawata encanta pa ricibi cinco tas yena cu materialnan di necesidad y regalo pa e programa Pack For A Purpose, facilita door di e resort pa duna apoyo na Imeldahof.

Pack For A Purpose ta un organisacion internacional cu tin como su mision pa impacta comunidadnan mundialemente positivamente door di yuda biaheronan cu kier haci un contribucion significativo na e destinacion cu nan ta bishita. E programa a cuminsa cu un ex-juffrouw di scol durante un biahe na Africa. Rebecca Rothney a wak un necesidad pa apoya muchanan local escolar y nan scolnan. Ora e la regresa bek for di Africa, e la yena un maleta cu materialnan di scol pa asina trece nan bek pa e muchanan cu tawata tin mester di esaki desesperadamente. Desde 2010, e organisacion a logra trece mas cu 141.103 kilo di material y regalo pa muchanan den necesidad na mas cu 60 pais.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta orguyoso di ta un miembro di Pack For A Purpose desde Augustus 2015 y ta haci donacionnan cu un averahe di 423 kilo pa aña danki na su huespednan, y den e caso aki, e agentenan di biahe.

“Nos curason ta yen di gratitud na e generosidad di e agentenan di biahe pa nan contribucion na nos programa Pack For A Purpose. Na Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, nos ta simplemente facilitadornan di e gran initiativa aki”, Crescenzia Biemans, PR Manager local di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta conta. “Nos huespednan y e agentenan aki ta merece tur e credito pa nan aporto di materialnan di necesidad y regalo pa e muchanan di Imeldahof”.

Agents touring the Bucuti & Tara generously bring five backpacks of supplies for Imeldahof

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – September 17, 2021 – The Aruba Tourism Authority organized a familiarization visit for high producing agents following their Aruba Certified Travel Agents certification from the Southeastern region of the USA. Their five-day visit enhances their ability to promote and sell Aruba for their clients. Invited for dinner at Elements at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort as part of their educational program in Aruba, staff, and management were delighted to receive five backpacks filled with supplies and gifts for the Pack for a Purpose program, benefiting Children’s home Imeldahof.

Pack For A Purpose is an international organization whose mission is to positively impact communities around the world by assisting travelers who want to take meaningful contributions to the destinations they visit.

The Pack for a Purpose organization started with a former teacher and her visit to Africa. Rebecca Rothney saw the need for support of local school children in schools and returned on her next visit with a suitcase filled with supplies. Since 2010, the organization has taken over 141,103 kilos of supplies to children in need in over 60 countries.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is a proud member of Pack for a Purpose since August 2015 and averages 423 kilos of donated items annually, brought by guests and in this case, visiting travel agents in their suitcases.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for the generosity of these visiting agents for their contribution to the Pack for a Purpose program. At Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, we are merely facilitators of this great initiative”, says Crescenzia Biemans, local PR manager of the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Our guests and these visiting agents deserve all the credit with their funding of all the supplies and gifts to the Children of Imeldahof”.