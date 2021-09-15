“15th on the 15th”: “Blueversary” di cristal pa JetBlue na AUA Airport

ORANJESTAD: Riba diaranson, 15 di September, 2021, e ekiponan di AUA Airport y JetBlue Airways a celebra cu bolo y snacks, e di 15 “Blueversary” (aniversario) di JetBlue operando na Aruba.

Tur cos a cuminsa cu e anuncio na 2006 cu JetBlue lo cuminsa bula pa Aruba for di su base, New York su John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), cu buelonan diario. Dibiaha despuesdi esei na 2007 a lansa servicio semanal for di Boston (BOS), cudespues a bira servicio diario. Bo(so) ta corda e dia special na 2014 ora cu JetBlue a trese Aruba su di 1 miyon pasahero pa e aña ei pa Aruba?

E network actual di JetBlue for di e area “northeast” y “south” for di Merca pa Aruba ta un testamento di JetBlue su confiansacontinuo den e destinacion. JetBlue ta AUA Airport su carriermas grandi actualmente, cu un market share di 27% di tur buelocu ta sali for di Aruba. AUA Airport su partnership cu JetBlue ta hopi valioso y a crese fuerte y resiliente, specialmente durante e temponan dificil tras di lomba. Danki na e partnership fuerte crea den e ultimo 15 añanan, AUA Airport tin e confiansa cuAUA Airport lo sigui goza di un relacion fructifero cu JetBluepa hopi aña mas.

Na Januari 2017, JetBlue a agrega servicio for di Fort Lauderdale (FLL), y na November 2020, su ultimo destinacion, Newark (EWR), a wordo agrega.

Felis 15 Blueversary JetBlue!

15th on the 15th: Crystal Blueversary for JetBlue at AUA Airport

ORANJESTAD: On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the AUA Airport and the JetBlue Airways team celebrated with a cake and snacks, JetBlue’s 15th “Blueversary” (anniversary) operating into Aruba.

It all started with the announcement back in 2006 that JetBlue would start its operation into Aruba out of its home base, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), with daily flights. Soon after that, in June 2007, weekly service out of Boston (BOS) was launched, which soon ramped up to daily service. Can you recall that special day back in 2014 when JetBlue brought Aruba’s one-millionth passenger for that year to Aruba?

In January 2017, JetBlue added service out of Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and in November 2020, the latest destination, Newark (EWR), was added.

Today’s JetBlue network out of the northeast and the south of the USA into Aruba is a testament to JetBlue’s continued confidencein the destination. JetBlue is AUA Airport’s largest carrier now, with a market share of 27% of all departing flights out of Aruba. AUA Airport’s partnership with JetBlue is invaluable and has grown strong and resilient, especially during the past trying times. Through the strong partnership built over the past 15 years, AUA Airport is confident that AUA Airport will continue to enjoy a fruitful relationship with JetBlue for many more years to come.

Happy 15th Blueversary JetBlue!