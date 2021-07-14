AHATA a organisa curso di planificacion di maneho di crisis pa su miembronan





E meta di e curso aki tabata pa empresarionan mehora nan habilidad pa fungi como un planificado di nan propio ‘Incident ManagementTeam’ y pa desaroya un plan cu ta di acuerdo cu Aruba su sistema nacional di incidente.

Un plan di maneho di crisis comprensivo ta importante y ta sirbi como un manual pa trata diferente tipo di situacion cu por menasaun compania su entrada y integridad, y menasa siguridad di empleado y clientela. Cu e curso aki AHATA ta proveyendo su miembronan guia y apoyo cu e obhetivo cu companianan por recupera efectivamente di un emergencia.

Tabata tin un participacion activo y amplio durante e curso y tur participante a ricibi nan certificado na final.

Un gradicimento special na Humphrey Gomes y e team completo di Bureau Rampenbestrijding Aruba pa ofrece e curso, y danki na Aruba Marriott Resort pa e localidad y servicio excelente.

AHATA held Crisis Planning Training Sessions for its members

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – 12 di juli 2021: Aruba Hotel & TourismAssociation (AHATA) a organisa un training di maneho di crisis en colaboracion cu Bureau Rampenbestrijding Aruba. E training di dos (2) dia tabata ofreci na miembronan di AHATA y a tuma luga dia 24 y 30 di juni na Aruba Marriott Ballroom.

ORANJESTAD, July 12, 2021 – The Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association organized a two-day crisis planning training in collaboration with Bureau Rampenbestrijding Aruba (Aruba’s disaster relief agency). The sessions were exclusively available to AHATA members on June 24th and 30th, 2021, at the Aruba Marriott Ballroom. Purpose of the training was to provide business management with the skills and tools necessary to act as a planner in an Incident Management Team and to develop a plan in accordance with the Aruba Incident Management System.

A comprehensive crisis management plan is critical. A good crisis plan serves to identify threats and hazards requiring unique procedures, objectives, and course of action. It also defines various roles in an organization allowing all to be well prepared when a situation presents itself that may jeopardize the organization’s profitability or reputation or the safety of employees and customers. With the training AHATA provides its members guidance and support, with the objective that companies can recover effectively from any emergency.

There was active attendance during the planning function course and participants received their certification after completion.

A special thanks to Humphrey Gomes and the Bureau Rampenbestrijding Aruba team for the comprehensive training and to the Aruba Marriott Ballroom for the venue and excellent service.