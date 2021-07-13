CARNIVAL HORIZON MAKES LINE’S FIRST CALL AT ARUBA SINCE RESUMING SERVICE









ARUBA, July 13, 2021 – As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated return to guest operations, Carnival Horizon arrived in Aruba today for the first time in 16 months.

Carnival Horizon is one of the line’s first two ships to depart from the U.S. since resuming service July 3. Carnival Horizon docked in Aruba, which is among the featured ports on the ship’s eight-day Caribbean cruise that departed Miami July 10.

“The return of Carnival Horizon to Aruba represents a tremendous step forward for the local community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The resumption of service and pent-up demand for cruising translates to an immediate positive economic impact for our valued destinations partners. We look forward to bringing back the benefits and fun of cruising, while remaining committed to our highest responsibilities and top priorities of the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the many communities we serve and visit.”

In the past five years, Carnival has brought approximately 900,000 guests to the port.

The line returned to guest operations in early July with Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Sailings on Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle will begin later this month, followed by the inaugural sailing of Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, on July 31. Carnival resumes its West Coast operations with Carnival Panorama departing from Long Beach beginning in August. Additional ships will resume service in August, as well.

