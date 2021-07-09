Royal Aruba Aloe ta ricibi bishita di Secretario di estado sr. Raymond Knops.

Diaranson pasa, dia 7 di juli, Royal Aruba Aloe orguyosamente a habri su portanan pa Secretario di estado sr. Raymond Knops, y un delegacion di VNO Aruba. E ocasion aki a marca e prome bishita di e Secretario di estado na Royal Aruba Aloe, kende a expresa di tin interes den bishita e compania cu receintemente a ricibi un predicado “Real” ariba dia 22 di april, 2021.

E predicado Real ta simbolisa respet, aprecio y confiansa di Su Mahestad pa e organisacion cu ta ricibi’e. Cu e predicado Real, Royal Aruba Aloe ta e prome compania den e parti Caribense di Reino Hulandes cu ta forma parti di un grupo di compania manera Shell, KLM, KPN y e Royal Shiphol Group, pa menciona algun ehemplo.

E Secretario di Estado a wordo ricibi door di sr. Koos Veel, “Director of Operations” y Jossy Laclé, Presidente di hunta di Directiva na Royal Aruba Aloe. Despues e Tour Guide di Royal Aruba Aloe, Denrick Lopez, a duna e grupo un splicacion extenso tocante di e mata di Aloe y su historia ariba nos isla. Despues el a guia nan door di Royal Aruba Aloe su museo y a mustranan nan fabrica “state-of-the-art” cu nan tin na Hato, cual berdaderamente a impresiona e Secretario di Estado.

Continuando cu e bishita, Aruba Aloe su “Director of Operations”, Koos Veel, a splica mas tocante di e historia di e compania. Naturalmente, Royal Aruba Aloe tambe a expresa su gratitud pa e ayudo cu Hulanda a provee durente e lunanan dificil di Covid ora cu tur e tiendanan di e compania tabata cera. Afortunadamente e compania a logra di surpasa e tempo dificilnan aki y mantene tur su empleadonan den servicio. Sr. Koos Veel a menciona tambe orguyosamente cu e compania ta operando normal atrobe y no mester di subsidio mas pa por paga salario di su empleadonan.

Sr. Veel tabata tin algun palabra pa comparti tocante di e bishita: “Nos ta honra cu Royal Aruba Aloe a haña bishita di e Secretario di estado Sr. Knops. Specialmente nos ta orguyoso di por a comparti con Royal Aruba Aloe a logra haña su pedicado “Real”.”

Royal Aruba Aloe, cual a wordo estableci na 1890, ta e prome compania den e parti Caribense di Reino Hulandes cu a wordo otorga un predicado Real y ta un di e poco companianan di Aloe na mundo cu ta crece, cosecha y procesa su Aloe na e mesun lugar. E Aloe, cual ta wordo considera e miho Aloe di mundo, ta e base di un coleccion di producto pa cuido pa cuero, solo y cabey, cual constantemente ta creciendo. Royal Aruba Aloe awor aki tin 16 tienda aki na Aruba, y su productonan ta obtenibel pa wordo cumpra ariba www.arubaaloe.com (Merca & Canada) y na www.arubaaloe.nl (Europa).

-FIN-

Royal Aruba Aloe Receives Visit from the Dutch State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Raymond Knops.

Last week Wednesday, July 7th, Royal Aruba Aloe proudly opened its doors to the Dutch State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Raymond Knops, and a delegation of VNO Aruba. The occasion marked Royal Aruba Aloe’s first visit from the State Secretary, who had expressed interest in visiting the company, who recently received a designation “Royal” on April 22nd, 2021.

The Royal designation symbolizes His Majesty’s respect, appreciation, and trust towards the company receiving it. With its Royal Designation, Royal Aruba Aloe is the first company in the Caribbean part of the Dutch kingdom to join Royal companies such as Shell, KLM, KPN, and the Royal Schiphol Group.

The State Secretary’s visit began with a warm welcome from Mr. Koos Veel, Director of Operations, and Jossy Laclé, President of the Board of Royal Aruba Aloe. After that, Royal Aruba Aloe’s Tour Guide, Denrick Lopez, gave them an extensive explanation about the Aloe plant and its history on Aruba and guided them through Aruba Aloe’s in-house museum and a state-of-the-art factory in Hato, which impressed the State Secretary.

As the visit continued, Aruba Aloe’s Directory of Operations, Koos Veel, explained more about the company’s history. Of course, Royal Aruba Aloe also expressed their gratitude for the help from Holland during the difficult Covid months when all stores of the company were closed. Fortunately, the company managed to pass through all the difficult times and maintain all employees in service. Mr. Koos Veel explained proudly that the company was no longer in need of the wage subsidy and was running entirely normal again.

Mr. Veel had a few words to share regarding the visit: “We are honored that Royal Aruba Aloe had its first visit from the State Secretary Mr. Knops. We were especially proud to share how Royal Aruba Aloe has earned its designation “Royal.”

Royal Aruba Aloe, founded in 1890, is the first company in the Caribbean part of the Dutch kingdom to receive a designation “Royal” and one of the few Aloe companies in the world that grows, harvests and processes its own Aloe on-site. This Aloe, considered the Finest Aloe in the world, is the base of an ever-growing collection of premium skin, hair, and sun care products. Royal Aruba Aloe currently has 16 retail stores, and its products are available for purchase on www.arubaaloe.com (US & Canada) and www.arubaaloe.nl (Europe).

-END-





