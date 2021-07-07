Comunicado di prensa di Aruba Bank den apelacion contra BCY Entertainment VBA y Otmar Oduber (5 di juli, 2021)

Mediante e sentencia di 3 di februari, 2021, Corte den Prome Instancia di Aruba a ordena Aruba Bank pa habri una cuenta bancario pa BCY bou e condicionnan usual y cu e tarifanan regular, declarando cu Aruba Bank tin e autoridad pa cera e cuenta bancario si Oduber wordo condena door di e tribunal pa e delitonan di cual e ta wordo sospecha.

Aruba Bank a apela e sentencia pasobra e ta considera cu, a base di e libertad di contratacion (e libertad di determina cu ken y bou cua condicion e ta cera un acuerdo), e no por wordo obliga pa habri una cuenta bancario pa un compania cu ainda no ta cliente di Aruba Bank.

Banconan ta obliga, pa ley, pa somete cualquier persona cu ta desea di habri un cuenta na un investigacion extenso y supervision continuo di cliente existente; tal evaluacion mandatorio ta parti esencial di e legislacion relaciona cu prevencion di labamento di placa y financiamento di terorismo. Ademas un review extensivo ta wordo realisa di e business model y ta evalua e risiconan concerni. En relacion cu lo anterior Aruba Bank a jega na e conclusion pa no habri un cuenta bancario pa BCY. Aruba Bank ta conciente de su posicion den comunidad y di e hecho cu ta difícil pa haci negoshi sin un cuenta bancario. Sin embargo, Aruba Bank ta di opinion cu, a base di e analisis realisa, e tabata tin motibonan valido pa no habri un cuenta pa BCY/ Oduber.

E abogadonan di Aruba Bank, Theresa Croes-Fernandes Pedra di e firma di abogado Gefma y Roderik van Hees y Melitza Willems di VanEps Kunneman VanDoorne, a argumenta na nomber di Aruba Bank, dilanti di Corte Comun di Justicia di Aruba, Curaçao y Sint Maarten y di Boneiro, Sint Eustatius y Saba. Aruba Bank ta spera sentencia di e apelacion ariba día 31 di augustus, 2021, y, cu excepcion di e contenido di e comunicado di prensa aki ta informa, cu lo comenta mas ariba e caso aki.

ENGLISH

Press release Aruba Bank on appeal against BCY Entertainment VBA and Otmar Oduber (July 5th, 2021)

By judgment of February 3rd, 2021, the Court of First Instance of Aruba ordered Aruba Bank to open a bank account for BCY under the usual conditions and at the regular rate, stating that, Aruba Bank is authorized to close the bank account if Oduber is convicted by the court for the offences of which he is now suspected.

Aruba Bank filed appeal against this judgment because it considers that, based on freedom of contract (the freedom to determine with whom and, if so, under which conditions an agreement is entered into), it cannot be obliged to open a bank account for companies that are not yet customers of Aruba Bank.

Banks are required, by law, to subject anyone who wishes to open an account to a comprehensive investigation and to continuously monitor existing customers; such a mandatory review is an essential part of the anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing legislation. More-over, a comprehensive review of the business-model is conducted, and related risks are assessed. As a result of the aforementioned, Aruba Bank came to the decision not to open a business account for BCY. Aruba Bank is aware of its position in society and the fact it is hard to do business without a bank account. However, Aruba Bank is of the opinion, that based on the analysis conducted, it had valid grounds not to open an account for BCY/Oduber.

The lawyers of Aruba Bank, Theresa Croes-Fernandes Pedra of Legal Practice Gefma and Roderik van Hees and Melitza Willems of VanEps Kunneman VanDoorne, argued this on behalf of Aruba Bank, before the Common Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. Aruba Bank is awaiting sentencing on appeal on August 31st, 2021 and will not comment on the case other than by means of this press release.

DUTCH

Persbericht Aruba Bank inzake hoger beroep tegen BCY Entertainment VBA en Otmar Oduber (5 juli 2021)

Het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg van Aruba heeft Aruba Bank bij vonnis van 3 februari 2021 veroordeeld tot verstrekking van een bankrekening aan BCY onder de gebruikelijke voorwaarden en tegen een gebruikelijk tarief, daarbij bepalend dat Aruba Bank bevoegd is tot beëindiging van deze bankrekening in het geval de heer Oduber door de strafrechter wordt veroordeeld voor de misdrijven waarvan hij nu wordt verdacht.

Aruba Bank heeft tegen dit vonnis hoger beroep ingesteld, omdat zij meent dat zij op grond van de contractvrijheid (de vrijheid om te bepalen met wie en, zo ja, onder welke voorwaarden een overeenkomst wordt aangegaan) niet verplicht kan worden een bankrekening te openen voor bedrijven die nog geen klant van Aruba Bank zijn.

Banken zijn wettelijk verplicht om iedereen die een rekening wil openen te onderwerpen aan een uitgebreid onderzoek en om bestaande klanten continu te controleren; een dergelijke verplichte toetsing is een essentieel onderdeel van de wetgeving ter bestrijding van witwassen en terrorismefinanciering. Bovendien wordt een uitgebreide review van het businessmodel uitgevoerd en worden de gerelateerde risico’s beoordeeld. Naar aanleiding van het voorgaande is Aruba Bank tot het besluit gekomen om geen zakelijke rekening voor BCY te openen. Aruba Bank is zich bewust van haar positie in de samenleving en het feit dat het moeilijk is om zaken te doen zonder bankrekening. Aruba Bank is echter van mening dat zij op basis van de uitgevoerde analyse geldige redenen had om geen rekening te openen voor BCY/Oduber.

De advocaten van Aruba Bank, Theresa Croes-Fernandes Pedra van Juridische Praktijk Gefma en Roderik van Hees en Melitza Willems van VanEps Kunneman VanDoorne, hebben dit namens Aruba Bank bepleit ten overstaan van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie van Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten en van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. Aruba Bank wacht het vonnis in hoger beroep op 31 augustus, 2021 af en zal buiten dit persbericht geen commentaar geven op de zaak.