Informe di tempo relaciona cu tormenta tropical “Elsa” emiti pa Bureau Rampenbestrijding di Aruba

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION BULLETIN NR.1:

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION #5 RAPIDLY BECOMES TROPICAL STORM ELSA…

INFORMATION MESSAGE NO. 1

Date: 01 July, 2021 Time: 6AM local time

At 5:00 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.4 North, longitude 48.8 West. This is over the open waters of the Central Atlantic at 1390 KM East of the Windward Islands. The Storm is moving rapidly toward the west or 275 degrees near 22 knots or 41 km/h. An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 knots (64 km/h) with gusts to 45 knots (85 km/h).

This system poses no threat to the local area. Nevertheless, The Meteorological Department Aruba will keep a close eye on the developments of this system.

Forecast positions:

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 01/0900Z 9.4N 48.8W 35 KT 64 KM/H TS

12H 01/1800Z 10.3N 52.0W 40 KT 74 KM/H TS

24H 02/0600Z 11.7N 56.7W 50 KT 93 KM/H TS

36H 02/1800Z 13.2N 61.8W 50 KT 93 KM/H TS

48H 03/0600Z 14.9N 66.9W 55 KT 101 KM/H TS

60H 03/1800Z 16.7N 71.2W 55 KT 101 KM/H TS

72H 04/0600Z 18.0N 74.5W 50 KT 93 KM/H TS

*TD = Tropical Depression

**TS = Tropical Storm

***H= Hurricane

Next bulletin: Today at 6 PM.

Meteorological Department Aruba, 01 July, 2021 6 AM local time