Wega U-17 entre R.C.A. y Santa Fe a termina cu pelea unda fanaticonan a subi veld y tira sla, varios polis mester a presenta pa re-establece ordo.









Dialuna anochi a tuma lugar e partido di U-17 entre R.C.A. cu Santa Fe te cu halftime e partido a cana masha bunita unda ainda e score tabata 0-0. Despues na e di 2 mitar na 65 minuut R.C.A. ta anota e prome gol. Despues na e di 70 minuut R.C.A. ta anota otro gol y aki e bomboshi a start ora cu e hungadornan di R.C.A. a cuminza core rond mientras un hungador di defensa di Santa Fe y un volante di R.C.A. a cuminsa tira palabra pa otro net dilanti e gol. E volante di R.C.A. aña pasa tabata hunga pa Santa Fe y ela bin bek pa R.C.A. E tiramento di palabra a sigui te na tiramento di golpi tambe y aki a start un free for all unda fanaticonan den tribuna a subi veld y tambe a start tira konopi. Durante e wega mes no tabata tin presencia policial pero e momentonan ey a manda diferente patruya pa bay na e stadion G.P. Trinidad pa asina re-establece ordo. Awor faltando apenas algun minuut e wega a keda posponi y lo mester bay warda e rapport di e match comisioner y rapport di e referee pa dicidi si ta duna R.C.A. e trofeo of cu lo mester hunga e wega full di nobo sin presencia di fanaticada. Durante e bomboshi aki un persona a fractura su pols y a solicita presencia di ambulans na e sitio. Na yegada di e ambulans nan a atende e victima y a transporte pa hospital