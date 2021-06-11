Philippine Independence for 123 Years in Focus: The Essence of Freedom in Unity and Healing of The Nation















Oranjestad – The world witnessed a pandemic not known to us in the modern times, an unprecedented era that has taken so much in our daily lives. Little did we know that this pandemic would claim the lives of many and because of that we became more aware of our capacity, our strength as human beings. Along with our survival instinct we realized that we are gifted with an indomitable spirit to be able to surpass this holocaust of a viral proportion and the more we battle with the virus the more we discovered the strength we never knew we have.

With the triumph of resiliency slowly we are recovering from the ruins of this pandemic in the same vein the Filipino Community in Aruba in connection with our 123rd Philippine Independence Day would like to celebrate this coming 12th of June 2021 at Princess Wilhelmina Park.

This year’s theme is KALAYAAN 2021: “Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan” as translated; the Essence of Freedom in Unity and Healing of The Nation”. Coming together as a nation has proven time and again that we can achieve more things and inspire camaraderie. This act of celebration we can slowly show to the world that in Aruba we have embraced the change solidified by faith and solidarity. With this in mind we are inviting with conscious effort to celebrate in a responsible manner and share with the Aruban community the sense of joy we feel as Filipinos living in the island.

In behalf of ConGen Ami Henriquez-Mendez we would like to invite our compatriots and Aruban friends to share with us this momentous event June 12th, saturday at 10am, which will begin with our Act of Protocol and Flag Raising ceremony and to be followed by a short Cultural dances and brindis.

Let the healing begin in ourselves, our community and the world, we will, because together we can!