Compara cu 2019 AUA Airport a recupera 65% di e cantidad di pasaheronan cu a sali for di Aruba durante April y Mei 2021 / AUA Airport recovered 65% of 2019 departing passenger amounts during April and May of 2021

136,103 pasahero a sali for di Aruba durante April y Mei 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) ta raporta riba e prestacion di AUA Airport pa e lunanan April y Mei 2021; dos luna excepcional desde e inicio di e pandemia na Maart 2020.

Na April y Mei 2021, AUA Airport a procesa respectivamente65,651 y 70,452 pasahero cu a sali for di Aruba. April a conose40% mas pasahero compara cu Maart y Mei a conose 7% mas pasahero compara cu April. Durante e ultimo 2 lunanan AUA Airport a recupera 65% di e cantidad di pasahero cu a wordo procesa durante e mesun lunanan na 2019. Den e lunanan April y Mei 2021, 120,320 pasahero a biaha pa Merca, 7,131 a biahapa Europa, 2,468 a biaha pa Antiyas Hulandes y 6,184 pasaheroa biaha pa Latino America. E cantidad total di pasahero cu a salifor di Aruba durante April y Mei ta 69% mas hopi di loke a wordo premira pa e periodo aki.

Un averahe di load factor di pasaheronan cu ta sali for di Aruba (PLF) (cantidad di asiento ocupa na momento cu avion sali for di AUA Airport) pa e mercado Mericano di 71% (*) a wordo raporta durante e lunanan di April y Mei 2021, mientras cu e PLF averahe pa tur mercado tabata 68% durante e mesun temporada (en comparashon cu 2019 unda e PLF averahe di 85% a wordo alcansa).

(*Excluyendo “de-densification” di avion pa April – desde Mei aerolineanan no ta blokiando asiento mas abordo di avion)

Durante e ultimo 2 lunanan, AUA Airport a atende un averahe di 23 buelo pa dia, bahando di 35 buelo pa dia durante e mesun temporada na 2019. Durante e mesun periodo na 2020 AUA Airport a atende solamente 27 buelo ora cu frontera tabata sera pa operacionnan comercial.

Basa riba e ultimo informacionnan ricibi, AUA Airport awo ta spera di recupera 60% di trafico pa 2021 en comparashon cu 2019 door di yega aproximadamente 760K pasahero cu lo salifor di Aruba. Esaki lo nifica un aumento di 77% compara cu 2020 unda cu a procesa un total di 430K pasahero cu a sali for di Aruba.

136,103 passengers departed in April and May 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) can report as follows on AUA Airport’s performance for April and May of 2021; two outstanding months so far since the pandemic hit back in March of 2020.

In April and May of 2021, AUA Airport handled respectively 65,651 and 70,452 departing passengers. April was 40% more than March and May 7% more than April. During the past two months AUA Airport recovered 65% of the amount of departing passenger that were handled in 2019 during those same months. In the months of April and May 2021 120,320 passengers (pax) travelled to the US, 7,131 pax to Europe, 2,468 pax to the Netherlands Antilles, and 6,184 pax to Latin America. The total departures during April and May are 69% more than what was forecasted for this period.

An average outbound passenger load factor (PLF) (number of seats of the total seats on board an aircraft that are occupied when departing from AUA Airport) for the US Market of 71% (*) was reported during the months of April and May 2021, while the average PLF for all markets was at 68% during that same period (in comparison to 2019 where an average PLF for all markets of 85% was reached).

(*Excluding de-densification of aircraft for April – as of May carriers are no longer blocking seats on board)

During the past two months, AUA Airport averaged 23 flights per day, down from 35 daily flights during the same period in 2019. In that same period in 2020 AUA Airport only handled a total amount of 27 flights whilst the national border was closed for commercial operations.

Based on the latest available insights AUA Airport now expects to recover 60% of its traffic for the year 2021 when comparing this to the year 2019 by reaching approximately 760K departingpax. This would mean an increase of 77% versus the year 2020 when we handled a total of 430K departing passengers.

About AUA Airport

AUA Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean region, with 19 different airlines operating into Aruba contributing in processing over 2.5 million passengers per year(pre-covid) and providing air service to 20 destinations worldwide. AUA Airport is operationally solid where over 95% of all visitors are leisure guests: 83% from the United States & Canada, 6% from Latin America, 8% from Europe, and 3% from Dutch Caribbean, year to date, March 2021. AUA Airport attributes this to the island’s stable economic and political climate, hospitable and multilingual population, and safe environment. AUA Airport undergoes continuous upgrades to maintain its position as one of the region’s most innovative airports.

Date: Jun 9, 2021