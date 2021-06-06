KLM Aruba Marathon June 5th & June 6th, 2021

200 participants had the free COVID-19 PCR Test by Labaratorio di service and Medicare Clinic at a special temporary test center at Race packet pick up Saturday June 5th from 8:00 am and 12:30 pm. All other participants where fully vaccinated or had an Accurate PCR Test with negative result.

In the start area was social distance created with dots on the ground and facemark was mandatory. And no public, no awards ceremony, no after party. All participants went directly home after the race.



‘I am proud we could organise a Covid-19 proof approved race and like to thank all participants to follow up our protocol and went home after the Race as requested’ ‘Masha danki’ Kees van Muiswinkel, chairman, Foundation Run in the Sun ArubaClick on the link to download the official pictures: https://we.tl/t-KcR7JOUehG

Below the winners and the special runners info (Parvaneh Moayedi of Iran 1500th Marathon in Aruba)NEW MARATHON RECORD

The winner of the KLM Aruba Marathon distance is Mr Juan Valencia from Colombia in 02:49:16

The best female Marathon runner is Mrs Lana Gobert (Aruba) in 03:06:58

CAVALIER 5KWinnerTime1st place menAndre Angela00:17:031st place womenRebecca Jansen00:20:212nd place menJrick Maduro00:17:202nd place womenLinsy Marques00:23:043rd place menChristiaan Jansen00:17:313rd place womenAnnelaine Jacobs00:23:13 CHILL 10KWinnerTime1st place menJethro St. Fleur00:34:141st place womenJouraima Koolman-Ras00:42:182nd place menGabriel Prato00:36:092nd place womenRiandra van der Linde00:43:553rd place menJaiden Romero00:36:383rd place womenKarin Den Ouden00:45:52 HILTON 21.1KWinnerTime1st place menJohn Poray01:15:571st place womenSharlaine Solognier-Hart01:36:482nd place menRick James01:19:192nd place womenYessayray Jill Jean Lopez01:47:313rd place menChristian David Pereira01:23:503rd place womenMayren Heeringa01:49:22 KLM 42.2 KMWinnerTime1st place menJuan Valencia02:49:161st place womenLana Gobert03:06:582nd place menAlexander Hodge02:59:112nd place womenAna Naranjo03:18:113rd place menJesus Galea03:00:433rd place womenMonica Brinkenberg03:42:30Special Runners

Parvaneh Moayedi (Iran):

Published a book about her life story and running the 7 continents: Iran to America Running 1001 Marathons and aiming for 1.500 Marathons!

Jim Diego (USA):

131 Marathons in 46 countries and 102 Half Marathons in 7 countries.

Martha Corazzini (USA):

270 Marathons-including the 50 States, twice; 13 countries and 6 continents as well as the Marathon Majors 6 Stars.

Cheri Pompeo (USA):

522 Marathons, ran 7x 100 mile races including the prestigious Western States 100 mile Endurance run

Jürgen Kuhlmey (Germany):

687 Marathons, 109 countries also wrote a book this year: Discover the World by running Marathon

Sidy Diallo (France):

Barefoot runner 88 countries, on the seven continents, 288 marathons and 16 ultramarathons, including 48 marathons on six continents in 2013. Author of the book “Running Barefoot for Human Survival,”

Joe Church (USA):

114 official marathons or ultras,50 States ,7Continents, 6 World Majors, 45 countries , 3 x 100 miles



Over 2.000 registered participants of 32 countries, Total International participants 591. Those who could travel ran ‘in person’ on Aruba, others ran Virtual at home or transferred their registration to 2022