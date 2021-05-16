Join Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort’s Award-Winning Team This Monday, May 17th, At Their Job Fair

This is your chance to work for the best of the best in the hospitality and tourism industry in Aruba



EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – May 16, 2021 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, one of the Top 10 Hotels for Romance in the World (for three consecutive years), No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean (sixth straight year) and No. 3 Hotel for Service in the Caribbean, is hosting a Job Fair this Monday, May 17th. The event will take place in the resort’s Tara Lounge from 4 PM to 7 PM.

“Joining our award-winning team means working for the best in the hospitality and tourism industry in Aruba. Our team strives for excellence at all times and through all departments at our resort,” explains Rik van den Berg, General Manager of Bucuti & Tara. Department heads will be present to answer questions, receive applications and conduct short interviews.

“The pandemic affected our industry gravely, but we stayed put without any layoffs, and today we can proudly say that we are looking to add even more talented and hardworking individuals to our team, so that we can continue to provide the utmost in service. We look forward to meeting you all at the job fair!” says Ewald Biemans, owner/CEO of the resort.

Excellent Benefits

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort offers excellent benefits such as competitive salaries, health disabilities- and life insurance, dental- and vision insurance, associate’s wellness program, various bonuses, and loan availability.

Requirements

Proficiency in English. In possession of a Dutch passport or valid work permit. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is a smoke- & drug-free work environment. Applicants will be submitted to a pre-employment drug test.

Open Positions

● Doorman

● Concierge

● Front Office Supervisor

● Wellness Specialist

● Housekeeping Supervisor

● Breakfast Server

● Beach Attendant

● Dinner Host/Hostess

● Assistant Waiter – Dinner

● Chef de Cuisine

Please make sure to bring the following documents to the event:

● Curriculum Vitae

● Valid ID or passport

● Valid Working Permit (if applicable)

● Valid Health Card (if applicable)