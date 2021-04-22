AHATA ta honra ‘Earth Day’ cu un guia ‘Environmental Best Practices’ pa su miembronan / AHATA honors Earth Day by inspiring its members to commit to sustainable practices

ORANJESTAD, Aruba- 22 di april 2021: Pa conmemora ‘Earth Day’ AHATA ta distribui su guia di ‘Environmental Best Practices’pa nan 123 companianan miembro, cu e meta pa motiva mas compania pa implementa practica di sosteniblidad.

Como un isla chikito den desaroyo, Aruba ta altamente vulnerabel na aumento di nivel di lama a causa di e fenomeno conoci como ‘Global Warming’ of cambio di clima. AHATA su comision di medio ambiente a compone un guia di miho practica basico pa medio ambiente. E documento ta enfatisa e importancia di integracion di practicanan pa proteccion di nos medio ambiente y pa un comunidad mas sostenibel. E guia ta ofrece diferente recomendacion basico riba conservacion di electricidad, reduccion di consumo di awa, maneho di desperdicio, participacion di comunidad, y respet pa nos naturalesa. E practica por wordo introduci den negoshi di cualkier tamaño.

AHATA su comision di medio ambiente a wordo funda door di Aruba su pionero di sosteniblidad, Ewald Biemans, aproximadamente binti aña pasa. E comision ta consisti di boluntario di companianan miembro, sector priva, y fundacionnan. Nan meta ta pa crea interes pa e 4 R-nan: Reduci, Reusa, Recicla y Reutilisa den e sector comercial, gobierno, y publico en general. Un gradicimiento special ta bai pa Vanessa Rasmussen, presidente di e comison y Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort su Sustainability Manager, Nathaly Stanley pa lidera e produccion di e ‘Environmental Best Practices’.

AHATA tin speransa cu su miembronan ta tuma iniciativa pa bira embahador ambiental den nos comunidad door di implementa practicanan sostenibel y conhuntamente combati e menasa iminente di cambio climatologico.

AHATA honors Earth Day by inspiring its members to commit to sustainable practices

ORANJESTAD, April 22 2021 – To commemorate Earth Day AHATA is distributing an Environmental Best Practices guide to its 123 member companies, with the goal to motivate more companies to commit to some basic sustainability practices.

As a Small Island Developing State, Aruba is highly susceptible to rising sea levels caused by the phenomenon known as Global Warming. In recognition of this year’s Earth Day, AHATA’s Environmental Committee has composed a Best Practices Guide. The document emphasizes the importance of integrating basic practices for environmental protection and a sustainable community. The guide offers several basic recommendations on energy conservation, reduction of water consumption, waste management, community involvement and respect for nature, which can be introduced by any size company.

The AHATA Environmental Committee was created by Aruba’s sustainability pioneer, Ewald Biemans, approximately twenty years ago. The committee consists of volunteers from member companies, public sector, and foundations. Their mission is to build as much interest as possible in the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, in the business sector, government, and the public in general. A special thanks to the committee president Vanessa Rasmussen and Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort’s Sustainability Manager, Nathaly Stanley, for spearheading the production of this Best Practices guide.

AHATA hopes members take the initiative to become environmental stewards in the community and at the very least commit to basic standards to collectively combat the imminent threat of climate change.



