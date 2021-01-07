Den December 2020: Recuperashon di 36% di e cantidad di pasahero cu a sali for di Aruba

E cantidad di “Revenue Generating Passengers” a subicompara cu November 2020

ORANJESTAD – Na December 38,242 Revenue Generating Passengers (RGPs / Pasaheronan cu ta genera entrada) a biahafor di Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix (AUA Airport) pa diferente destinacion. Esaki ta 22% mas cu November 2020. Na December 29,019 pasahero a biaha pa Merca, 420 pa Canada, 3,825 pasahero pa Europa, 1,471 pasahero pa Antiyas Hulandesy un total di 3,507 a sali pa Latino America, incluyendo un buelo huminatorio pa Venezuela cu 101 pasahero. E cifranan pa December 2020 ta 37% menos di loke a premira pa e luna aki y compara cu 2019 AUA Airport a recupera 36% compara cu e mesun luna na 2019.

Un averahe di load factor (LF) pa salida (cantidad di asientonanocupa abordo di un avion na momento di sali for di AUA Airport) di 40% (excluyendo de-densificashon di e avion) pa e mercado Mericano a ser raporta entre December 1 te cu December 31, 2020, mientras e LF pa e mercado Europeo tabatana 45%.

Durante December, AUA Airport a procesa un averahe di 21buelo pa dia, compara cu 37 buelo durante di e mesun luna añapasa.

Pa 2020 un total di 430,496 RGPs a wordo procesa na AUAAirport cual ta significa un recuperashon di 34% di e trafico cu a sali cu a wordo procesa na 2019. Pa 2021, basa riba e ultimo indicashonnan cu AUA Airport tin di su stakeholdersnan manerae aerolineanan, AUA Airport ta premira to lo procesaapproximadamente 582,000 pasahero saliendo cu lo nifica un recuperashon di 46% di a trafico cu a wordo genera na 2019.

“Nos ta sigui recupera trafico poco poco den e lunana aki di winter cu ta esun mas druk normalmente pa AUA Airport. Nos to spera di por sigui recupera trafico aero di e manera aki den 2021 tambe. E load factors ainda falta pa mehora aun mas y nosta sigui spera cu e buelonan indica door di e aerolineananpartner lo continua manera ta plania pa e resto di winter season pa 2021,” asina Joost Meijs, CEO Aruba Airport Authority N.V. a bisa.

A recovery of 36% of departing passengers in December 2020

Revenue Generating Passenger amounts increased compared to November 2020

ORANJESTAD – In December 38,242 Revenue Generating Passengers (RGPs) travelled out of the Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA Airport) to the various markets. This was 22% more than November 2020. In December 29,019passengers (pax) travelled to the US, 420 to Canada, 3,825 pax to Europe, 1,471 pax to the Netherlands Antilles and a total of 3,507 pax travelled to Latin America, including one humanitarian flight to Venezuela with 101 pax. The figures for December 2020 are 37% less than what was forecasted for this month and compared to 2019 AUA Airport has recovered 36% during December versus the same month 2019.

An average outbound load factor (LF) (number of seats of the total seats on board an aircraft that are occupied when departing from AUA Airport) for the US Market of 40% (excluding de-densification of aircraft) was reported during the period of December 1 through 31, 2020, while the LF for the European market was 45%.

During December, AUA Airport averaged 21 flights per day, down from about 37 daily flights from the same month last year.

For 2020 a total of 430,496 RGPs were processed at Aruba Airport which signifies a recovery of 34% of the total traffic that departed and was processed in 2019. For 2021, based on the latest insights that AUA Airport has from its stakeholders such as the airlines, it is expected that an approximate amount of 582,000 departing passengers will be handled which is a recovery of 46% of the traffic that was generated in 2019.

“We continue to recover traffic slowly but surely in the coming winter season months which is the busiest season for AUA Airport. We hope to continue this recovery of our airlift in this manner in 2021. The load factors have yet to further improve,and we hope that the planned air service by our airline partners will continue accordingly for the remainder of the winter season 2021,” said Aruba Airport Authority N.V. CEO Mr. Joost Meijs.