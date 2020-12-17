Negen nieuwe kustwachters voor de Kustwacht – Press release: Nine new Coast Guard officers for the Coast Guard

Na hun tweejarige opleiding met succes te hebben afgerond, kregen negen aspiranten vandaag het politiediploma en het kustwachtcertificaat uit handen van de Plaatsvervangend Directeur Kustwacht, Eugene Middelhof en de teamchef Cariben van de Nederlandse Politie Academie, Rob Appelhof. De aspiranten ontvingen het diploma en het certificaat tijdens een ceremonie op Marinebasis Parera. In verband met de coronamaatregelen is deze ceremonie met een zeer klein gezelschap gehouden, bestaande uit een aantal familieleden en een selecte groep collega’s van de Kustwacht. De nieuwe medewerkers zijn nu volwaardige kustwachters en gaan op de kustwachtsteunpunten samen met hun collega’s op de varende eenheden de kustwachttaken uitvoeren.

De aspiranten zijn in maart 2018 aan de Opleiding Caribische Politie en Kustwacht (OCPK) gestart. De OCPK is de voorganger van de nieuwe Basis Opleiding Kustwacht (BOK). De aspiranten hebben samen met medeleerlingen van Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) veel fysieke, mentale en theoretische uitdagingen doorstaan. Na het afronden van het politieonderwijs bij het KPCN hebben de aspiranten een nautische module van twee maanden gevolgd voor de Kustwacht. De nautische module leert ze onder andere navigeren, zeemanschap en boten boarden. Gedurende de ceremonie gaf de teamchef Cariben van de Nederlandse Politie Academie, Rob Appelhof in zijn speech aan dat hij trots is dat de Politie Academie negen kustwachtaspiranten in de opleiding hebben meegemaakt. “We hebben jullie ondanks de soms zware omstandigheden en twijfels zien groeien. Gefeliciteerd met jullie diploma”. Na de speech van de teamchef richtte de Plaatsvervangend Directeur Kustwacht, Eugene Middelhof het woord tot de nieuwe kustwachters: “voor de Kustwacht is vandaag een bijzondere dag, negen nieuwe kustwachters die voor de Kustwacht gaan werken. Vier nieuwe kustwachters komen op het steunpunt Aruba te zitten, drie op Curaçao en twee op Sint Maarten. Jullie staan aan het begin van een nieuw hoofdstuk in je leven! Maak het team op de steunpunten sterker, maar leer ook vooral van de collega kustwachters. Gefeliciteerd en succes”.

Ruim twee jaar hebben de jonge aspiranten naar deze dag uitgekeken. Na hard te hebben gewerkt en periodes lang van huis te zijn geweest, is het nu feest. De diploma’s zijn binnen en het echte werk bij de Kustwacht kan beginnen! Vanaf januari 2021 gaan de nieuwe kustwachters naar de kustwachtsteunpunten op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten waar ze samen met de andere kustwachters op zee worden ingezet. Mashá pabien en succes met de werkzaamheden.





After successfully completing their two-year course, nine aspirants received the police diploma and coast guard certificate from the Deputy Director Coastwacht, Eugene Middelhof and the team chief Caribbean of the Dutch Police Academy, Rob Appelhof. The pledges received the diploma and certificate during a ceremony at Marinebase Parera. Due to the corona measures, this ceremony was held with a very small company, consisting of a number of family members and a select group of colleagues from the Coast Guard. The new employees are now full-fledged coastguards and will be performing the coast guard duties together with their colleagues on the boating units.

The pledges started the Caribbean Police and Coast Guard (OCPK) training in March 2018 The OCPK is the predecessor of the new Basic Training Coast Guard (BOK). Together with fellow students of Police Corps Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN), the pledges have endured many physical, mental and theoretical challenges. After completing police education at the KPCN, the pledges have followed a nautical two-month module for the Coast Guard. The nautical module teaches them to navigate, seamanship and boats boarding among others. During the ceremony, the team chief Caribbean of the Dutch Police Academy, Rob Appelhof, indicated in his speech that he is proud that the Police Academy experienced nine coastguard aspirants in the course. ′′ Despite the sometimes tough circumstances and doubts we have seen you grow. Congratulations on your diploma “. After the speech of the team chief, Deputy Director Coastwacht, Eugene Middelhof, addressed the word to the new coastguards: ′′ For the Coast Guard, today is a special day, nine new coastguards who will work for the Coast Guard. Four new coastguards will be at the support point Aruba, three on Cura çao and two on Sint Maarten. You are at the beginning of a new chapter in your life! Strengthen the team at the support points, but also learn from the colleague coastguards. Congratulations and good luck “.

Over two years young aspirants have been looking forward to this day. After working hard and being away from home for periods, it’s now a party. The diplomas are in and the real deal at the Coast Guard can begin! From January 2021, the new coastguards will go to the coastguard support points in Aruba, Cura çao and Sint Maarten where they are deployed at sea together with the other coastguards. Mash á pabien and good luck with the work.