 Posted in INCIDENTE

Polis a yega na tempo y a bati alarma, homber a bebe veneno cu menos bon intencion cu su mes!

13:02  December 9, 2020  Leave a comment

Polis a haya e homber ta scuma y ambulans a yega mesora y hibe hospital

Diaranzon merdia polisnan di Noord a bay na e veld patras di Centro di Bario Noord unda a yega haya un Toyota Hiace Van y un homber benta abao y tabata tin scuma ta sali fey su boca y a pidi ambulans mesora. Banda di e homber a bin haya botter di veneno y mesora tambe a notifica e demas autoridadnan. Na yegada di e ambulans mesora a atende e homber y a transporte cu urgencia pa hospital. Recherche como tambe e investigadornan technico y forensyco tambe a presenta na e sitio pa e investigacion. Polis a confisca e vehiculo pa mas investigacion.

