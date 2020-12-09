Polis a yega na tempo y a bati alarma, homber a bebe veneno cu menos bon intencion cu su mes!

Polis a haya e homber ta scuma y ambulans a yega mesora y hibe hospital
Diaranzon merdia polisnan di Noord a bay na e veld patras di Centro di Bario Noord unda a yega haya un Toyota Hiace Van y un homber benta abao y tabata tin scuma ta sali fey su boca y a pidi ambulans mesora. Banda di e homber a bin haya botter di veneno y mesora tambe a notifica e demas autoridadnan. Na yegada di e ambulans mesora a atende e homber y a transporte cu urgencia pa hospital. Recherche como tambe e investigadornan technico y forensyco tambe a presenta na e sitio pa e investigacion. Polis a confisca e vehiculo pa mas investigacion.