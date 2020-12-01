Aeropuerto di Aruba a celebra e re-apertura di trafico aereo comercial entre Latino America, Centro America, Caribe y Aruba!

Den presencia di stakeholder- y partnernan esencial

ORANJESTAD – Despues di e anuncio cu a wordo haci na Oktober door di Gobierno di Aruba, Aruba a habri su frontera bek pa bishitantenan di Latino America, Centro America y islanan di Caribe dia 1 di December 2020, cu excepcion di Venezuela por lo pronto. Pa Aeropuerto di Aruba, esaki ta nifica cu desde 1 di December, 2020 lo yama bonbini atrobe na pasaheronan di Avianca, Copa Airlines, Wingo, Sky High y Air Century cu lo transporta pasaheronan cu buelo directo for di Colombia, Panama y Republica Dominicana. Awo cu frontera ta habri e lo ta posibel pa pasaheronan conecta via aeropuertonan hub na Bogota of Panama pa mercadonan secundario manera Brazil, Chile y Argentina.

Aruba su re-apertura a sosode den varios fase, monitoria di serca pa Gobierno di Aruba y DVG pa sigura cu biahamento pa Aruba ta mas safe posibel. Pasaheronan for di tur mercado mester mustra prueba di un PCR test cu a sali negativo of mester haci e test na e Testing Center situa na Aeropuerto di Aruba su area di yegada.

Aeropuerto di Aruba hunto cu stakeholder- y partnernan importante (Ministerio di Turismo, ATA, AHATA, DCA, ANSA y representante di e Aerolineanan) a conmemora e momento importante aki despues di un ausencia di e 5 aerolinea- y pasaheronan pa mas di 8 luna.

“E ta nos placer pa yama bonbini bek na nos 5 aerolineanan partner y tur e pasaheronan di Latino America, Centro America y Caribe. Aeropuerto di Aruba tabata cla desde 15 di Juni 2020 pa ricibi tur pasahero for di tur destinacion desde momento cu a finalisa tur e cambionan necesario na aeropuerto pa por sigura un experiencia safe pa tur pasahero y empleado. Nos ta hopi agradecido pa e pasenshi y e lealtad di nos aerolineanan partner, y nos ta sigur cu tur pasahero lo wordo trata cu e mesun calor Arubiano cu nos pasaheronan ta custuma cu ne,” asina CEO di Aruba Airport Authority N.V. CEO Joost Meijs a bisa.

Air Century lo cuminsa cu su servicionan desde 2 di December 2020, Sky High y Wingo desde 3 di December 2020, Avianca desde 4 di December 2020 y Copa Airlines desde 12 di December 2020.

Pa mira tur schedule di tur aerolinea por bishita www.airportaruba.com

In the presence of essential stakeholders and partners:





AUA Airport celebrated the re-opening of commercial traffic flow between Latin American, Central America, Caribbean and Aruba!

ORANJESTAD – After the announcement made back in October by the Aruba Government, Aruba reopened its borders on December 1st, 2020 to visitors from Latin America, Central America and Caribbean islands, except for Venezuela for the time being. For AUA Airport, this means that as of December 1st, 2020 it will once again welcome passengers on board of valued airline partners Avianca, Copa Airlines, Wingo, Sky High and Air Century bringing passengers directly from Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic. With the borders now being open, it will also be possible for passengers to connect over airport hubs in Bogota or Panama to secondary markets such as Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Aruba’s diligent reopening has happened in phases, monitored closely by the Government of Aruba and the Department of Public Health to make traveling to Aruba as safe and easy as possible. Passengers from all markets must submit a negative PCR test upon arrival or get tested at the Testing Center located at AUA Airport.

AUA Airport together with key stakeholders and partners (Ministry of Tourism, ATA, AHATA, DCA, ANSA and Airline Representatives) commemorated this important moment after the absence of these 5 airlines and passengers for more than 8 months.

“We are delighted to welcome back our 5 airline partners and all passengers from Latin America, Central America and Caribbean islands. AUA Airport has been ready to process all passengers from all destinations as of June 15, 2020 when we finalized all the necessary changes at the airport to ensure a safe and healthy passenger handling experience for all passengers and staff. We’re truly thankful for the patience and loyalty of our airline partners, and we’re convinced that all passengers will be greeted and treated in the accustomed warm Aruban way,” said Aruba Airport Authority N.V. CEO Joost Meijs.

Air Century will resume service as of December 2, 2020, Sky High and Wingo as of December 3, 2020, Avianca as of December 4, 2020 and Copa Airlines as of December 12, 2020.

For updated airline schedules please visit www.airportaruba.com.