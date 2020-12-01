Un colaboracion unico entre organisacionan pa restoracion di Aruba su Flora/ Unieke samenwerking van organisaties voor de herbebossing van Aruba/ Unique collaboration of organizations for the reforestation of Aruba

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Ban Lanta y Planta, Stimaruba, Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, Universidad di Aruba y Marinierskazerne Aruba orguyosamente ta anuncia un colaboracion special unda lo planta matanan local pa asina restaura e biodiversidad di Aruba su medio ambiente.

E inicio di e colaboracion unico aki a tuma lugar di 27 pa 29 di november ultimo na tres diferente localidad: Universidad di Aruba, Mariniers Kazerne, y Parke Nacional Arikok. E prome parti di e colaboracion a consisti di plantamento di e Pali’sia Cora (Bursera Simaruba) cual ta un mata protegi, na tur tres sitio. Asina ta engrandese e distribucion di e especie akinan, cu ta na peliger di extincion. Adicionalmente, a logra planta alrededor di 50 palo y mata di 18 diferente especie local, incluso algun mas na peliger di extincion na Marinierskazerne den un area designa como “Park van Dasselaar”, unda lo tin un garantia di proteccion optimal y un potencial halto pa e cresemento y desaroyo di e especienan aki.

Palo y matanan tin varios funcion importante y esencial, sin laga afo e uso medicinal. Nan ta brinda oxigeno na nos medio ambiente y ta mehora e calidad di aire. Ademas di esaki, nan ta trese sombra y ta brinda un temperatura ambiental mas agradabel y ta reduci e “heat island effect” cual ta e causa di nos camindanan, acera y edificionan. Adicionalmente por admira e palo y matanan aki ariba nos careteranan, den diferente parkenan, lugarnan recreativo, y nos den nos cura di cas cual ta crea un ambiente trankilo y atractivo den varios barionan di nos isla. Na varios paisnan, palo y matanan bieuw ta wordo considera como uno historico cual ta trese un sentido di orguyo nacional debi na e beyesa y aparencia majestuoso cu e ta brinda. Finalmente, palo y matanan ta yuda combati cambio climatico dor di secuestra carbon di aire.

Tin 352 especie di palo y mata registra na Aruba, di cual 6 di e especienan aki por solamente encontra na Aruba. Varios especie ta bou presion y nan existencia ta wordo menasa. Plantacion di palo y matanan nativo ta esencial pa restaura areanan pa nan forma orginal, restaura e structura original di e tera, crea habitat pa e fauna local y asina aumenta e biodiversidad na Aruba. Mas importante cu e plantacion di matanan nativo ta e preservacion y protecion di nos palo y matanan existente ya cu mas bieuw un palo of mata ta, mas grandi su contribucion na e salud pe ser humano.

Por medio di e colaboracion aki, e 5 organisacionnan ta comparti y intercambia nan conocemento y ta combina nan experencia pa proteha y preserva nos naturalesa actual, rehabilita y restaura e naturalesa cu a ser perdi durante decadas dor di actividadnan di e ser humano, informa y yega mas serca di e comunidad pa asina aumenta e aprecio pa nos flora local. Pa asina por uni den tur e esfuersonan pa conserva e biodiversidad di nos isla y hunto logra un futuro sostenibel.

Durante 2021, e 5 organisacionnan tin como meta pa conhuntamente realisa:

Cultivo di palo y matanan nativo cu e proposito pa planta esakinan bek

Organisa dos evento anual pa planta mata

Conscientisa nos comunidad riba rednan social

Promove hardineria cu palo y matanan nativo

Promove hardineria sostenibel cu respet pa naturalesa

Brinda oportunidadnan educativo por medio di conferencianan y presentacionnan

E organisacionnan ta mira bek na un inicio exitoso y ta sigi traha hunto pa asina fortifica e lasonan dentro di e colaboracion hunto cu e ayudo di e comunidad y voluntarionan. E organisacionan lo pone un enfoke riba promocion y plantamento di palo y matanan local cual ta beneficia e medio ambiente y biodiversidad di Aruba.

___________________

Banda di e colaboracion entre diferente organisacionnan, cada organisacion ta brinda su propio contribucion na e conservacion di flora local, engrandece e biodiversidad y stimula comportacion sostenibel:

Ban Lanta y Planta

Ban Lanta y Planta ta un fundacion relativamente nobo cu ta traha duro pa realisa nan meta primario di cultiva y planta 10.000 mata local, incluyendo mangel. E organisacion no-gobernamental (ONG) y voluntario tambe ta dedica activamente na e conservacion di matanan y palonan existente y conscientisacion di nan importancia por medio di educacion.

Stimaruba

Stimaruba ta un di e prome ONG-nan di nos isla dedica na conservacion y proteccion di naturales, cu enfasis riba flora local y enseñansa. Stimaruba a crea mapanan di flora riba ful e isla y ta continuamente organisa caminata guia pa comparti y engrandese conocimento tocante e importancia y balor di flora local.

Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA)

FPNA ta un ONG professional dedica na conservacion di naturaleasa y e maneho di 16 areanan natural terestre y 4 areanan marino. FPNA su tareanan ta encera diferente programanan di conservacion di especie, recuperacion di areanan natural y crea conscientisacion di ecosystemanan saludabel y resiliente y comportacion sostenibel, por medio di entre otro nan areanan botanico.

Universidad di Aruba (UA)

UA como parti di nan programa nobo di SISSTEM lo contribui na conservacion di naturalesa cu investigacionnan di studiante y e desaroyo di un ‘app’ di biodiversidad cu lo por identifica palo y mata na localidadnan specifico pa asina mapa y monitorea tur flora. Riba e terreno di UA tambe lo contribui na e biodiversidad local cu nan programa di planta flora local.

Marinierskazerne Savaneta (MSK-SAV)

MSK-SAV tin un rol ehemplar cu nan enfasis y ambicion pa integra sostenibilidad den nan procesonan operacional, incluso e dedicacion di areanan significante riba nan tereno pa planta flora local cu ta adapta na e calor y secura. Asina MSK-SAV ta contribui directamenta na e biodiversidad di flora. Tambe nan ta brinda proteccion na diferente shoco, nos parha endemico protehi y simbolo nacional, cu ta biba y broei riba nan tereno.

Unieke samenwerking van organisaties voor de herbebossing van Aruba

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Ban Lanta y Planta, Stimaruba, Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, de Universiteit van Aruba en de Marinierskazerne Savaneta kondigen met trots hun bijzondere samenwerking aan voor het planten van lokale bomen ter herstel en verbetering van de natuurlijke omgeving van Aruba.

De aftrap van deze voor Aruba unieke samenwerking vond plaats van 27 tot en met 29 november 2020 op drie verschillende locaties: de Universiteit van Aruba, de Marinierskazerne Savaneta en het Parke Nacional Arikok. Het eerste deel betrof de aanplant van een aantal van de zeer zeldzame en beschermde Palisia Cora (Bursera simaruba), op alle drie de locaties, waardoor de verspreiding van deze soort aanzienlijk werd vergroot. Op de Marinierskazerne Savaneta werden circa 50 bomen en struiken van 18 verschillende soorten lokaal bedreigde bomen aangeplant op een groot terrein, ‘Park Van Dasselaar‘, dat van een optimale bescherming gegarandeert is en dus met een zekere kans van slagen voor de groei en ontwikkeling van de bomen.

Bomen bieden tal van belangrijke en essentiële – vaak ook medicinale – functies. Ze leveren zuurstof aan de omgeving en verbeteren de luchtkwaliteit. Bomen brengen schaduw en zorgen voor aangenamere omgevingstemperaturen en verminderen het ‘hitte-eiland effect’ dat veroorzaakt wordt door wegen, trottoirs en gebouwen. Bomen staan langs onze straten, in parken, speeltuinen, voor- en achtertuinen, en creëren in vele buurten een rustige, esthetisch en aantrekkelijke omgeving. In veel landen zijn zeer oude bomen door hun schoonheid en majestueuze uitstraling een historische bezienswaardigheid en een bron van nationale trots. Daarnaast helpt het planten van bomen in de bestrijding van klimaatverandering doordat bomen grote hoeveelheden koolstof dioxide op te nemen.

Er zijn 352 soorten planten en bomen geregistreerd op het eiland, waarvan 6 soorten die enkel op Aruba voorkomen. Talrijke soorten staan onder druk en worden bedreigd in hun voortbestaan. Het terugplanten van inheemse bomen is essentieel voor het herstel van het oorspronkelijke tropische bos, het herstel van een gezonde bodemstructuur, het creëren van meer habitats voor lokale fauna, en het vergroten van de biodiversiteit van Aruba. Maar misschien nog wel belangrijker dan het terugplanten van inheemse bomen is het behoud en de bescherming van de reeds bestaande bomen. Want hoe ouder een boom is, hoe groter zijn ‘ecosysteem dienst’ en zijn bijdrage aan de menselijke gezondheid.

Door samen te werken delen de vijf organisaties hun kennis en bundelen ze hun expertise in het beschermen en behouden van de nog bestaande natuur, het rehabiliteren en herstellen van de oorspronkelijke natuur die door de eeuwen heen is aangetast door menselijke activiteiten, het bereiken van de lokale gemeenschap met als doel de waardering voor de lokale flora te vergroten, en gezamenlijke inspanningen te leveren om de biodiversiteit van Aruba te verbeteren voor een duurzame toekomst.

In 2021 willen de vijf organisaties samen het volgende realiseren:

– Het kweken van lokale bomen om later uit te planten

– Het jaarlijks organiseren van twee gezamenlijke boomplant-evenementen

– Bewustwording stimuleren via sociale media

– Het bevorderen van tuinieren met lokale planten en bomen

– Het bevorderen van natuurvriendelijk en duurzaam tuinieren

– Het bieden van educatieve mogelijkheden door middel van lezingen en presentaties

De organisaties kijken terug op een vruchtbaar kick-off weekend en kijken uit naar het verder versterken van hun samenwerking en inspanningen met behulp van de gemeenschap en vrijwilligers. De organisaties zullen zich blijvend richten op het promoten en planten van lokale bomen ten behoeve van de natuurlijke omgeving en biodiversiteit op Aruba.

—————–

Naast de samenwerking levert elke organisatie zijn eigen specifieke bijdrage aan het behoud van de lokale flora, het vergroten van de biodiversiteit en het bevorderen van duurzaam gedrag:

Ban Lanta y Planta (Trees for Aruba)

Ban Lanta y Planta is een jonge stichting die hard werkt aan het realiseren van hun eerste doelstelling van het kweken en planten van 10.000 inheemse bomen, waaronder ook mangrove. Deze niet-gouvernementele, vrijwilligersorganisatie richt zich ook actief op de bescherming van reeds bestaande bomen en de bewustwording over het belang ervan door middel van voorlichting en onderwijs.

Stimaruba

Stimaruba is een de oudste NGO’s op het eiland toegewijd aan natuurbehoud en natuurbescherming, met een sterke focus op lokale flora en onderwijs. Stimaruba heeft flora op het hele eiland in kaart gebracht en honderden rondleidingen georganiseerd om de kennis over het belang van de lokale en bedreigde planten en bomen te vergroten.

Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA)

FPNA is een professionele NGO die zich toelegt op natuurbehoud en het beheer van 16 terrestrische natuurgebieden en 4 mariene gebieden. FPNA’s werk omvat verschillende soortenbeschermingsprogramma’s, het herstel van talrijke natuurlijke habitats en het creëren van bewustzijn voor gezonde en veerkrachtige ecosystemen en duurzaam gedrag, via onder andere hun botanische tuinen.

Universiteit van Aruba (UA)

De UA zal onder andere vanuit het nieuwe SISSTEM-programma een belangrijke bijdrage leveren aan natuurbehoud en milieubescherming door middel van studentenonderzoek en het ontwikkelen van een biodiversiteitsapp die op specifieke locaties lokale en beschermde bomensoorten in kaart zal brengen en helpen monitoren. De UA campus ondersteunt de lokale biodiversiteit met hun beplantingsschema van inheemse bomen en planten.

Marinierskazerne Savaneta (MSK-SAV)

De MSK-SAV heeft een bijzondere voorbeeldfunctie door haar sterke focus en ambitie om duurzaamheid te integreren in de operationele processen, waaronder het toewijzen van grote delen van de kazerne voor herbeplanting met hitte- en droogtebestendige, lokale bomen en planten. MSK-SAV levert een directe bijdragen aan het vergroten van de biodiversiteit, inclusief de bescherming van de diverse bedreigde endemische Arubaanse holenuilen die op de kazerne broeden.

Unique collaboration of organizations for the reforestation of Aruba

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – Ban Lanta y Planta, Stimaruba, Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, the University of Aruba and the Savaneta Marine Barracks proudly announce their special collaboration for planting local trees to restore and improve Aruba’s natural environment.

The kick-off of this unique collaboration for Aruba took place from 27 to 29 November 2020 at three different locations: the University of Aruba, the Savaneta Marine Barracks and the Parke Nacional Arikok. The first part consisted of the planting of the very rare and protected Palisia Cora (Bursera simaruba), at all three sites, which significantly increases the distribution of this species. Additionally, at the Savaneta Marine Barracks, some 50 trees and shrubs of 18 different species of locally endangered trees were planted on a large site, ‘Park Van Dasselaar’, which has guaranteed optimal protection and a potentially high success rate for the growth and development of the trees.

Trees provide numerous important and essential – often also medicinal – functions. They provide oxygen to the environment and improve air quality. Trees bring shade and make for more pleasant ambient temperatures and reduce the ‘heat island effect’ caused by roads, sidewalks and buildings. Trees line our streets, and are found in our parks, playgrounds, front and back gardens, and create a quiet, aesthetic and attractive environment in many neighborhoods. In many countries, very old trees are a historical landmark and a source of national pride due to their beauty and majestic appearance. Trees also help fight climate change by absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide.

There are 352 species of plants and trees registered on the island, of which 6 species only occur on Aruba. Many species are under pressure and threatened in their survival. Replanting native trees is essential for restoring the original tropical forest, restoring a healthy soil structure, creating more habitats for local wildlife, and increasing Aruba’s biodiversity. But perhaps even more important than replanting native trees is the preservation and protection of the already existing trees, as the older a tree is, the greater its ‘ecosystem service’ and its contribution to human health.

By working together, the five organizations share their knowledge and bundle their expertise in protecting and preserving the still-existing nature, rehabilitating and restoring the original nature that has been affected by human activities over the centuries, reaching out to the local community with the aim of increasing the appreciation for local flora, and joining in the efforts to conserving Aruba’s biodiversity and achieving a sustainable future.

In 2021, the five organizations jointly aim to realize:

– Growing local trees in nurseries for the purpose of reforestation

– The annual organization of two joint tree planting events

– Raising awareness through social media

– Promoting gardening with local plants and trees

– Promoting nature-friendly and sustainable gardening

– Providing educational opportunities through lectures and presentations

The organizations look back on a fruitful kick-off weekend and look forward to further strengthening their collaboration and fortifying their efforts with the help of the community and volunteers. The organizations will continue to focus on promoting and planting local trees for the benefit of Aruba’s natural environment and biodiversity.

——-

Beyond the collaboration, each organization makes its own specific contribution to the conservation of local flora, increasing biodiversity and promoting sustainable behavior:

Ban Lanta y Planta (Trees for Aruba)

Ban Lanta y Planta is a young foundation that is working hard to achieve their first goal of growing and planting 10,000 native trees, including mangrove. This non-governmental, voluntary organization also actively focuses on education and community outreach to create awareness for the protection of existing trees and their importance.

Stimaruba

Stimaruba is one of the oldest NGOs on the island dedicated to nature protection and nature conservation, with a strong focus on local flora and education. Stimaruba has mapped flora throughout the island and organized hundreds of tours to increase knowledge about the importance and medicinal uses of local and endangered plants and trees.

Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA)

FPNA is a professional NGO dedicated to conservation and the management of 16 terrestrial nature reserves and 4 marine protected areas. FPNA’s work includes various species protection programs, the restoration of numerous natural habitats, the conservation of flora through their botanic gardens system, and the creation of awareness for healthy and resilient ecosystems and sustainable behaviors.

University of Aruba (UA)

The UA’s newly developed SISSTEM program will be making significant contributions to nature conservation and environmental protection through student research and the development of a biodiversity app that will help map and monitor local and protected tree species in specific locations. The UA campus supports local biodiversity with their planting scheme of native trees and plants.

Savaneta Marine Barracks (MSK-SAV)

The MSK-SAV is a role model with its strong focus and ambition of integrating sustainability into their daily operations, including allocating large areas of the barracks for rewilding with hardy, heat- and drought-resistant, local trees and plants. MSK-SAV directly contributes to increasing biodiversity, including conserving and protecting the endemic and endangered Aruban burrowing owls that breed at the barracks.









