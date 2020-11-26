9 Koki di 9 restaurant participando pa Top Chef Aruba

Durante e competencia di Top Chef Aruba cu ta andando for di e 1 di november te cu 30 de november 2020, bo por disfruta di platonan principal increibel y especial den cada un di e 9 restaurantnan participante pa unicamente AWG 29,50 (= $ 17). E platonan principal aki ta hiba e firma di e chefnan reflejando nan talento, nan alma, nan inspiracion cu e ingredientenan mas fresco disponibel. awe24.com ta extende hopi exito na tur e 9 participantenan.

E 9 chefnan participante ta

Nos Clubhuis

The Chef: Chef Coliene (30).

Coliene Kievit was born in Middelharnis, which is located southwest of the Netherlands. She studied Hospitality Management and in 2012 decided to relocate to Aruba. She worked at several restaurants in the last few years, like Madame Janette, Hadicurari, Café the Plaza, MooMba Beach and finally Nos Clubhuis, the home of the local fishermen. She is our youngest contestant, but offers an equally impressive dining experience.

Chef’s philosophy

“A meal should be an experience with impressive flavors.”

The Dish: Seafood Marriage





A grouper roll stuffed with local shrimp and served in a creamy lime sauce with spinach, zucchini, yellow squash, and a cheese trio: parmesan, mozzarella and Gouda; presented on a bed of linguine.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available only at: Nos Clubhuis

“A large part of my life was spent in Europa and my travels to the Mediterranean gave me the inspiration for this special dish. The beautiful palette of flavors is what I am always looking for. Vive La Mediterranee!”

Vote for Chef Coliene and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Coliene herself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Cuminda na Cas Meal Delivery, cumindanacas.com

The Chef: Orlando Escalona (40).

Orlando was born in Maracaibo, which is located on the Venezuelan coast. He graduated Culinary School in Venezuela and learned the true meaning of Japanese cuisine from the many Japanese cooks working in the South American country. In 2012, he moved to Aruba where he has worked at various sushi establishments such as Sushi Ya, Tatami and Dragonfly. Just recently, during the COVID-19 outbreak, he took the helm at the sushi kitchen of the meal delivery service cumindanacas.com and is responsible for all the delicious sushi delivered right to your door.

Chef’s Philosophy

“Prepare and eat the food with care and dedication. Enjoy the natural flavors of the ingredients.”

The Dish: Sushi Boat





A boat full of crazy crab rolls, volcano rolls, salmon and tuna sashimi and a wakame salad: crab, seaweed salad, honey mustard, crispy salmon and eel sauce.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available: cumindanacas.com, & Que Pasa Restaurant (for the dine-in experience)

“This sushi boat is a variety of all my favorite flavors of the ocean. It features crab, tuna, salmon, and shrimp”

Vote for Chef Orlando and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Orlando himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Fishes & More

The restaurant is still closed due to COVID-19, however – his dish is available at Que Pasa Restaurant and can be ordered for delivery through cumindanacas.com .

The Chef: Bruno Santos (39)

Bruno is from Minas Gerais, Brazil and moved with his parents to Aruba at age 12. After completing culinary school in Aruba, Bruno worked at the Bushiri Hotel and seafood restaurant Brisa del Mar and furthered his career at ‘The Restaurant at Tierra del Sol’, formerly known as ‘Ventanes del Mar’, a restaurant at the golf course. In 2010, he joined the kitchen team of Fishes & More and worked through the ranks from line cook to finally chef in 2017.

Chef’s Philosophy

“Creating food is art and kitchen art never dies. Combining flavors, colors and nutrition which make you feel good, result in true art.”

The Dish: The Royal Crown





Pan seared kandratiki fillet wrapped with a black olive, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes tapenade, sautéed spinach served with an oven roasted sweet potato puree, roasted marinated cherry tomatoes, served with honey-Dijon mustard ‘beurre blanc’ sauce and a crown of French toast baguette.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available at: Que Pasa Restaurant , cumindanacas.com (Fishes & More is closed due to COVID)

“This dish reflects the soul of my team and I, as well as the character of Fishes & More. The combination of flavors, creativity and colors make this dish very special.”

Vote for Chef Bruno and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Bruno himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Café the Plaza

The Chef: Bryan Bottse (50)

Chef Bryan was born in Paramaribo, the capital of Surinam. He received his culinary education in Miami, Florida and worked for Carnival Cruise Lines, several hotels and stand-alone restaurants before coming to Aruba in 2014. Since his arrival, he has worked for some notable restaurants such as Sidebar Bistro & West Deck until landing a position as chef at Café the Plaza (in Renaissance Marketplace) for the last year and a half.

Chef’s Philosophy

“My culinary creations are always flavor oriented. I am always trying to incorporate distinguished flavors of multiple cultures into a dish.”

The Dish: Flavors of the Guianas





Pan-fried, herb-crusted wahoo on baked root vegetable with ‘pitjil’ and coconut choka, served with a ‘flavor of the Guianas’ sauce: roasted peppers, shrimp concassé, tamarind extract and mango coulis.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available only at: Café the Plaza

“I have lived in two of the three Guianas and the flavors I experienced from childhood on, are the inspiration for this multi-cultural dish which has roots in all three nations.”

Vote for Chef Bryan and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Bryan himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Hadicurari

The Chef: Nando Meijer (35)

Nando was born in Dordrecht, which is in the mid-west of the Netherlands. His youth was spent in the successful Spanish restaurant of his uncle and aunt. Nando’s choice for his education was not a surprise for the family: he wanted to go into the hospitality industry. After graduating, he worked in the Netherlands and Austria until the age of 24. Departing the European region, he flew to Curaçao and joined the team at Mambo Beach, then relocated to Surinam and worked at Royal Torarica. In 2016, he came to Aruba and once again repeated the process at Hadicurari starting as sous chef and took the helm in 2017.

Chef’s philosophy

“My favorite style of cuisine starts with the classic basics but used in innovative and daring combinations.”

The Dish: Barracuda & Lobster





Locally caught barracuda, a combination of lobster tortellini and mussel-parsley tortellini with a curry foam, braised spinach, pumpkin mousseline and pickled pumpkin.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) + 15% service charge Available only at: Hadicurari Restaurant

This dish is a mix and match of triggers. You will taste world-cuisine with, for example, a unique Eastern sauce and European sweet-sour pumpkin mousseline.

Vote for Chef Nando and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Nando himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

MooMba Beach

The Chef: Ewen van Seumeren (35)

Ewen was born in Huizen, which is in the northwest of the Netherlands. He graduated Culinary School in Amsterdam and gained experience in different kitchens, steakhouses and golf resorts. In 2016, he decided it was time for an international adventure, came to Aruba and was hired as the chef of MooMba Beach, the popular beach bar and restaurant in Palm Beach.

Chef’s philosophy

“I believe in value for money. My guests will enjoy a festival of flavors and for sure, will leave satisfied. That’s my commitment to each of my guests.”

The Dish: MooMba-Roulade





Rolled, juicy beef roulade stuffed with garlic and seasonal herbs, topped with fried caramelized onions and a wild mushroom sauce. Served with a grilled bell pepper filled with parmesan, spinach, and truffle-mashed potatoes.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available only at: MooMba Beach

“I wanted to present a dish that matches this fall season. Please enjoy the robust flavors and take note of the palette of meat, mushrooms, and the stuffed bell pepper… it will be a delight for your taste buds.”

Vote for Chef Ewen and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Ewen himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Salt & Pepper Tapas Bar & Restaurant

The Chef: Pedro Ferrandiz (40).

You won’t believe this: the chef at Salt & Pepper Restaurant in the Arawak Garden across from the Barceló Resort is a lawyer. Pedro Ferrandiz (40) studied in Lima, Peru, but moved to Aruba before establishing his practice there. And that is not all: he studied Hospitality at the University of Aruba, stopping short just before his thesis. But then his life took a weird turn and he found out that he loved working in a kitchen. “At Salt & Pepper I enjoy the freedom to create the best possible flavors, the most terrific combinations and fabulous dishes,’’ Pedro says.

Chef’s philosophy

“Memories will surface with the food you eat, so treat yourself and enjoy.”

The Dish: Slow Ribs





Slow braised (50 hours) short ribs, extremely tender, in a reduction of miso merlot; accompanied by pommes fondant and sweet potato flowers. Served with a romesco sauce, huancaina dots and a zucchini garnish. If you see corn on the plate, we are cheating your eye… it is a corn trampantojo.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17 USD) Available only at: Salt & Pepper Restaurant

“This meat is so tender, it slides of the bone. I just love how the taste of these ribs comes alive after slow cooking.”

Vote for Chef Pedro and have a chance to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people along with Chef Pedro himself! This dinner is valued at $1,000 (a private, dedicated 4-course dinner including a wine pairing).

Que Pasa Restaurant, Bar & Art gallery

The Chef: Ries Helsdingen (37)

Ries was born in Utrecht, size wise the fourth city in the Netherlands and he received his education at the culinary academy of Nieuwegein. After graduation Ries worked at several restaurants, picking up the art of many different cuisines. He moved to Aruba in 2007 and worked at Windows on Aruba and the Screaming Eagle Restaurant before moving to Que Pasa Restaurant in 2012 and taking the helm in the kitchen in 2017.

Chef’s philosophy

“I have a love for the classic cuisine and still try to create innovative fusions with flavorful and exciting international cuisines.”

The Dish: Beef Wellington





Beef Wellington, an English pie made of fillet steak coated with pâté and duxelles, which is then wrapped in Parma ham and puff pastry and baked. It comes with a mix of mushrooms – shiitake, oyster mushroom and Portobello – served with creamy mashed potatoes and a truffle sauce.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17) Available: Que Pasa Restaurant , cumindanacas.com

Speaking about a classic! This is so incredible tasty, and with the mix of these three fantastic mushrooms it becomes an echo of its origin and the season.

Vote for Chef Ries and have a change to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people with Chef Ries, valued $1,000 (a private and dedicated 4-course dinner for 4 people including wine pairing).

Tango Argentine Grill

The Chef: Javier Troconis Toyo (46)

Javier Troconis Toyo (46) who has been the chef of Tango at Grill Master Julian Moronta’s side for many years.

Javier was born in Estado Zulia, not far from Maracaibo in Venezuela. He received his education at the culinary school of Maracaibo and started working in hotel and restaurant kitchens. In 2007 Javier decided to relocate and settled in Aruba where he worked in the kitchens of Hadicurari and Salt & Pepper, before Tango Argentine Grill. Together with Grill Master Julian Moronta he runs a tight kitchen, delivering a daily top performance.

Chef’s philosophy

“Love and attention for cooking is the key. And always keep learning, that’s how you stay on top of your game.”

The Dish: Tango Suprema





A 4oz filet mignon & cordon bleu – chicken breast stuffed with gouda cheese and spinach – served on a mustard-rosemary sauce, potato gratin and vegetables. The chicken is first carefully prepared in the oven and then finished on the grill next to filet mignon.

Price: Afl. 29,50 ($17) + 15% service charge Available: Tango Argentine Grill

“Chicken Cordon Bleu is a classic and together with the tenderloin, the special sauce and the sides, it becomes a Tango-signature.”

Vote for Chef Javier and have a change to win a private VIP dinner for 4 people with Chef Javier, valued $1,000 (a private and dedicated 4-course dinner for 4 people including wine pairing).