Awe ariba dia internacional di Mucha y Hoben, SDG ARUBA TA LANSA VIDEOPA PROMOVE E METANAN MUNDIAL PA DESAROYO SOSTENIBEL (SDGs).

Comision SDG Aruba su ‘Young Voices’ ta participa den un video promocional pa conscientisacion di e Metanan Mundial di Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs) diNacionnan Uni.

ORANJESTAD – E comision di SDG Aruba ta lansanan prome video oficial cu ta enfoca ariba e urgencia di tuma accion pa por logra e Metanan Mundial paDesaroyo Sostenibel di Nacionnan Uni (SDGs), cu a crea pa stimula e nacionnan rond mundo pa traha cue metanan aki pa por logra un mihor futuro y uno mas sostenibel pa mundo henter.

Awo mas cu nunca mester enfoca ariba e Metanan di Desaroyo Sostenibel pa crea un fundeshi masresiliente pa nos isla y asina crea un futuro masfuerte. E video ta mustra e hobennan splicando diconta importante pa pone atencion na e topico nan di pobresa, igualdad di genero, sostenibilidad y mas. Nan ta encurasha e futuro generacion ariba nos islapa tambe aporta na e futuro di Aruba.

E video ta subraya e necesidad cu tin pa tuma acciony kier motiva Aruba su comunidad pa tumadecisionnan cu ta mas sostenibel. SDG Aruba tapresenta e 17 metanan cu ta necesario pa por crea un mundo mas sostenibel door di e ser humano pa e ser humano. Cu e lansamento di e video, e SDG Young Voices kier motiva e pueblo di Aruba pa sostene e metanan aki.

“Nos Isla ta nos orguyo, ban protehe”

Version cortico pa social media:

Awo mas cu nunca mester enfoca ariba e Metanan di Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs) pa crea un fundeshi masresiliente pa nos isla, pa asina por crea un futuro mas fuerte y duradero. Asina ta, ban uni hunto pa nos por caba cu pobresa, reduci desigualdad, realisa igualdad di genero, proteha nos bida bou awa, logra produccion y consumo responsabel. Ban yuda Aruba pa asina nos por traha hunto cu tur pais pa nos tur logra haci e Metanan di Desaroyo Sostenibel un realidad.

ENGLISH:

SDG COMMISSION ARUBA LAUNCHES VIDEO TO PROMOTE THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS.

SDG Aruba’s ‘SDG Young Voices’ take part in a promotional video to raise awareness for the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals.

ORANJESTAD – The Aruba SDG Commission will launch a series of videos on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which were created in order to encourage nations to work together to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

Now more than ever there is a need to focus on the Sustainable Development Goals in order to create a strong and resilient foundation to ensure a stronger future for Aruba. This video showcases voices of the youth who demonstrate why it is so important to bring attention to topics such as; Poverty, Equality, sustainability and more. They are eager to show that the future generation of Aruba is also advocating for their opinions to be heard in determining the island’s.

This video highlights the need for better action, it urges the Aruban community to make more sustainable choices for a cleaner future. The SDG’s are showing the 17 goals to create a world by the people and for the people. With the launch of this video, the Young Voices wish to encourage the people of Aruba to take action in support of these goals.

“Our Island is our pride, let’s protect it”