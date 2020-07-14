WINAIR TA DESKONTINUA SERVISIO TEMPORAL PA KORSOW Y ARUBA

WINAIR DISCONTINUES FLIGHTS TO ARUBA/CURACAO

Winair ta anunsia ku temporarlmente lo deskontinua servisio pa e islanan Curacao y Aruba for di St. Maarten.

E medida aki, ku lo drenta na vigor for di 15 Juli, ta debi na e efektonan negativo di e pandemia Covid 19, riba e tendensia di biahe, no solamente den Karibe pero mundialmente.

E okupashon minimo di pasaheronan pa tantu Curacao komo Aruba riba e buelonan di Winair ta hasi esakinan insostenibel na es momentonan aki.

Winair ta sigi move pa dilanti, rekonosiendo e insertidumbre ku e pandemia ta kausando den nos merkadonan tradishonal. Winair ta sigi sirbi merkadonan manera Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barth i Antigua for di su hub na St. Maarten.

Apesar ku nos region no ta pasando door di su mihor tempu, Winair ta sigi kompromete su mes ku nos islanan, pa yuda re-establese servisio aereo, konfiabel y sigur. Winair ta jama danki na su klientenan pa nan konfiansa y aporte durante e ultimo anjanan y ta spera di por sirbi bo den futuro serkano.

WINAIR DISCONTINUES FLIGHTS TO ARUBA/CURACAO

WINAIR wishes to inform their customers effective today July 14, 2020 WINAIR’s services to Curacao and Aruba are discontinued, the effects of COVID-19 continue to cause negative consequences on the regional population. WINAIR can no longer support flights to Aruba/ Curacao due to extremely low load factors on our aircraft. As WINAIR continues to move forward in the region cognizant of the uncertainty in our historic markets remains a challenge, WINAIR continues to serve Saba, Statia, St. Barth and Antigua from our hub in SXM.

In these difficult times WINAIR remains committed to working within the region to re-establish reliable, safe and consistent service. WINAIR thanks their customers for their confidence and patronage and looks forward to serving you in the future.