Registro di terminacion di relacion laboral riba mercado laboral

Registration of termination of employment agreements on the labor market

E pandemia di COVID-19 a crea un gran impacto riba economia y mercadonan laboral rond mundo. Aruba no ta un excepcion den esaki. Medidanan cu a wordo tuma pa controla e virus a ocasiona cu mayoria compania a haña nan mes obliga di pone un paro na (casi) tur actividad economico. Esaki a trece cune cu un gran parti di trahadonan a keda sin trabou.

E situacion aki a crea varios pregunta serca trahadonan como tambe serca dunadonan di trabou. Trahadonan tawata desea informacion tocante nan derechonan laboral, of continuacion di pago di salario y nan dianan di vakantie. Dunadonan di trabou tawata desea informacion con pa baha e cantidad di trahado cual lo reduci gastonan operacional pa asina surpasa e crisis aki.

Durante e temporada di duda y inseguridad aki, Departamento di Labor y Investigacion (DAO) a brinda asistencia na trahadonan y dunadonan di trabou. Riba e website di DAO a comparti informacion riba nos leynan laboral cu ta keda vigente durante e periodo di crisis. Por a mira tambe cu oficinanan di abogado y sindicatonan a expresa nan mes publicamente riba e topico di relacion laboral entre e trahado y e dunado di trabou.

Un relacion laboral por yega na su fin conforme algun trayecto y motibonan cual ta legalmente regla. Mirando e preguntanan cu DAO a ricibi for di trahadonan y dunadonan di trabou por conclui cu pa un gran parti relaccionnan laboral a termina a base di acuerdo mutuo (areglo di pakete).

DAO ta desea di colecta mas informacion tocante e terminacion di relacionnan laboral desde 1 di januari 2020 y particularmente di ki forma esakinan a termina.

Pues, DAO ta haci un yamada na tur trahado cu nan relacion laboral a termina desde 1 di januari 2020 pa registra di forma digital. Akibou por encontra e link pa registra.

Informacion di tur persona lo wordo trata cu maximo cautela y ta confidencial.

Click riba e link pa registra. Bo por escoge entre Papiamento, Ingles y Spaño:

Link Papiamento: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Pap-DAO

Link English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Eng-DAO

Link Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Esp_DAO

Si acaso bo persona tin pregunta of no por registra di forma digital por tuma contacto cu Bureau Arbeidsmarktonderzoek via e-mail simon.brete@aruba.gov.aw of dao.arbeidsmarktaruba@gmail.com of por yama riba number di telefon 5237718.

Finalmente, DAO ta informa cu den caso di un conflicto laboral por tuma contacto libremente cu departamento di Conflicto y Retiro via e-mail dao.arbeidsgeschillen@gmail.com of por yama riba number di telefon 5237720 pa un cita.

Registration of termination of employment agreements on the labor market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on the economy and labor markets around the world. Aruba is not an exception. The measures taken to control the virus resulted in many companies being obligated to halt (almost) all their economic activities. As a result, many employees were left unemployed.

This situation has led to many questions from both employees and employers. For employees the frequently asked questions concerned their employment or the continued payment of their salary and their vacation days. While employers need to know how they can decrease the number of employees, so they can reduce their operational costs and survive this crisis.

During this period of insecurity, the Department of Labor and Investigation (DAO) has provided assistance to both employees and employers. DAO has shared important information on its website concerning the labor laws that remain in effect during this crisis. Labor unions and lawyer’s offices have also expressed their view publicly regarding the topic of the working relationship between employer and employee.

An employment agreement can be terminated along a number of legally determined routes and for a number of legally determined reasons. From the questions that DAO has received from both employees and employers it can be concluded that termination of employment agreements was for the most part based on mutual agreements.

DAO wishes to gather more information on the number of termination of agreements and especially in which matter these agreements came to an end as of January 1st, 2020.

DAO is requesting everyone whose employment agreement ended as of January 1st, 2020 to digitally register. Below you will find the link.

Your information is confidential and will be treated diligently.

Click on the link below to register. You can choose between Papiamento, English or Spanish:

Link Papiamento: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Pap-DAO

Link English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Eng-DAO

Link Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Esp_DAO

If you have any questions or if you are unable to digitally register, please contact the department of Labor Market and Research via e-mail simon.brete@aruba.gov.aw or dao.arbeidsmarktaruba@gmail.com or call the number 5237718.

In the event of a labor dispute, please contact the department of Labor Disputes for assistance via e-mail dao.arbeidsgeschillen@gmail.com or by calling the number 5237720 to schedule an appointment.