Rotaract Club of Aruba a inaugura diasabra 27 juni 2020 e hunta di directiva pa aña 2020-2021. E momento importante aki a tuma lugar den presencia di miembronan, coach di e club, Rotarionan, Interactors y famia.

Rotaract ta un organisacion internacional pa hobennan cu ta promove liderazgo, con pa ta un ciudadano responsabel, curasha standard halto di etico den negoshi y promove pas na mundo. Tin alrededor di 165 mil miembro cu ta forma parti di 7 mil club den 151 pais rond mundo trahando hunto pa “make things happen.”

Rotaract Club of Aruba a wordo crea dia 1 di december 1991 y por conta awe cu 31 miembro activo cu ta bini hunto pa crea un impacto positivo den nos comunidad.

Ora COVID-19 a toca, e la afecta y conecta nos den un manera nunca antes. E club mester a siña adapta na un situacion nobo pa asina yega na yena e necesidad nobo den comunidad, mirando cuanto ja caba a sufri durante e pandemia. Rotaract Club of Aruba ta contento pa por yuda alivia esaki un tiki durante e temponan aki.

E club kier felicita president saliente, Diantha Boekhouwer, pa un aña sobresaliente unda e tabata un lider ehemplar y pa inspira e club pa pensa kico e comunidad di Aruba mas mester y bira e necidad den accion.

Na mes momento, e club ta contento pa anuncia e presidente nobo pa aña 2020- 2021, Tiana de l’ Isle. Tiana ta reconoce e retonan unico cu e aña aki ta trece cune. E ta opta pa mira e retonan aki como oportunidad pa ta creativo y inovativo p’asina por impacto positivo y duradero den nos comunidad.



E tema di Rotaract Club of Aruba pa e aña 2020- 2021 ta “Hand in Hand”. E tema aki ta vital y ta tuma un nificacion nobo den e situacion presente. E ta representa e objecto general pa colabora y uni a pesar cu nos diferencianan, p’asina logra nos obheto comun: pa trece caombio positivo, un individual cada bes.

Presidente Tiana ta orguyoso pa presenta e otro miembronan cu ta forma hunto cune e hunta di directive di Rotaract Club of Aruba pa aña 2020-2021:



Mr. Björn Vrolijk – Vice President

Miss. Melitza Koolman – Secretary

Miss. Charelle Felix – Treasurer

Miss. Roslaine Everon – Director of Community Service

Miss. Katinka van der Putten – Director of Club Service & Professional Development

Miss. Illana Hoffer– Director of PR & International Service

Mrs. Diantha Boekhouwer– Immediate Past President

Fundeshi di Rotaract ta “service above self” y bini hunto pa por logra cosnan great. Rotaract Club of Aruba ta ansioso pa sigui cu e espirito aki den e aña nobo.

Rotaract club of Aruba inaugurated their new board of 2020-2021 Saturday, June 27th, 2020

Rotaract club of Aruba inaugurated their new board of 2020-2021 Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at a private & intimate gathering. Present, were club members, club coaches, Rotarians, Interactors & family members to experience this milestone.



Rotaract is an international organization of service clubs for young men and women that fosters leadership and responsible citizenship, encourages high ethical standards in business and promotes international understanding and peace.

There are some 165,000 members in more than 7,000 Rotaract Clubs in 151 countries around the globe working together to make things happen.

Rotaract Club of Aruba was charted December 1st, 1991 and now counts 31 active members that come together to create a bigger more positive impact within our community.



When COVID-19 happened, it affected & connected us all in a way like never before. We learned how to shift the way we do things to fill the biggest needs of the moment, as so many have suffered during this pandemic. We were proud to be able to contribute in alleviating some of this during this unprecedented period.

We would like to congratulate outgoing president of board year 2019-2020, Miss Diantha Boekhouwer for an outstanding year of leading by example and inspiring the club to think not of what they need, but what the community needs and to turn this into action.

At the same moment, we are excited to announce the new president of Rotaract 2020-2021, miss Tiana de l’ Isle. Tiana recognizes that taking on the responsibility of leading the club during these unprecedented times, brings with it a unique set of challenges. She chooses to view these unique challenges as opportunities to innovate and become creative in order to create positive and lasting impact within the local community.



The theme for Rotaract club of Aruba 2020-2021 is Hand in Hand. This theme is so vital and takes on a new meaning in our current global situation. It represents the overarching goal to collaborate and come together despite any and all differences to accomplish our united goal: to impact positive change, one individual at a time.

President of the Board, Tiana is proud to present to you her fellow board members for Rotaract Club of Aruba 2020-2021:



Mr. Björn Vrolijk – Vice President

Miss. Melitza Koolman – Secretary

Miss. Charelle Feliz – Treasurer

Miss. Roslaine Everon – Director of Community Service

Miss. Katinka van der Putten – Director of Club Service & Professional Development

Miss. Illana Hoffer– Director of PR & International Service

Miss. Diantha Boekhouwer– Immediate Past President

At our core, Rotaract is about service above self and working together to accomplish great things. We are looking forward to continue to embody this and for what this New Board Year will bring!