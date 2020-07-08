Winair ta re-anuda buelonan komersial

WINAIR Begins Limited Commercial Flights

Willemstad, 08 July 2020

Winair a re-anuda su buelonan ku un skema limita for di djasabra 04 di July 2020. E prome buelo a opera ida y buelta for di Sint Maarten pa Aruba ku un parada na Korsow. Den e skema limita Winair lo opera buelonan regular pa Sint Barths, Antigua, Aruba y Korsow.

Tur biahero ta wordu invita pa bishita e pagina web di Winair(www.fly-winair.sx )of pa bishita nan agensia di biahe preferi pa regla nan reservashon.

Winair lo sigi adapta su skema ku mas buelo, segun ku destinonan habri nan frontera pa resibi buelonan komersial. E pandemia di COVID -19 a afekta mundo kompleto y nos islanan hulandes severamente. Winair a introdusi protokolnan di seguridad pa garantisa buelonan sigur, konfiabel y konsistente pa proteha nos biaheronan ku ta ansioso pa biaha. E protekshon di nos klientenan y nos empleadonan ta keda nos prioridat number uno.

Nos ta konseha tur biahaero pa bishita e pagina Web di Sint Maarten y otro destinonan pa asina sigura ku abo komo biahero ta kumpliendo ku e rekisitonan ku autoridadnan di e various destinashonan ta eksigi pa drenta nan teritorio. E rekisitonan pa e diferente teritorionan ku Winair ta sirbi por wordu hanja riba nos pagina web(www.fly-winair.sx )

E logro pa a re-anuda buelonan lo no tabata posibel sin e kooperashon estrecho ku nos aliadonan na Sint Maarten y den region. Un danki espesial tambe ta bai na nos empleadonan dedika ku apesar di e menasa di COVID tabata sa di a sirbi interesnan di nos klientenan ku mester a wordu transporta riba buelonan di emergensia, buelonan di repatriashon y buelonan pa sirbi interes humanitario.

Winair tin e posibilidat pa opera buelonan charter den henter e region di Caribe, una bes ku e resibi e autorisashonan di autoridat kompetente. Pa mas informashon riba buelonan charter nos ta invita nos klientenan pa bishita e pagina web(www.fly-winair.sx ) na unda tantu e number di telefon y direkshon di email ta wordu mensiona.

Winair ta ekstende un kaluroso danki, na tur nos klientenan pa e konfiansa ku a duna nos den pasado, y ku Winair tey pa bolbe sirbi boso manera boso a kustumbra.

Simpson Bay, July 5, 2020 – WINAIR restarted commercial flights Saturday July 04, 2020. Implementing a limited operating schedule, our first commercial flight operated from St. Maarten to Curacao and Aruba .WINAIR will operate scheduled flights to St. Barth, Antigua, Curacao and Aruba, for further information on flight schedule and bookings please visit our website fly-winair.sx visit, our reservations department is open to accept your inquires by phone, visit our sales office at #69 Airport Road or contact your favorite travel agency.



WINAIR will reopen additional destinations from St. Maarten when our individual island partners reopen to commercial air traffic . The effects of COVID-19 have affected St. Maarten and the world in numerous ways. WINAIR has implemented safety protocols to ensure we offer safe, reliable, consistent services to protect our customers and who are anxious to travel once again. The protection of customers and our employees remain paramount moving forward in the new normal of COVID-19.



We do advise our customers to review Country St. Maarten’s COVID website and the websites of the country you will travel to ensuring you have complied with required protocols for entry and reentry into your desired destination.



This achievement would not have been possible without close cooperation and collaboration with our partner’s in St. Maarten and the region, WINAIR’s dedicated team of employees in St. Maarten who have been always on the front lines to provide relief flights, repatriation flights and emergency flights. WINAIR looks forward to expanding our services from St. Maarten when it is appropriate to do so.



WINAIR may operate charter flights throughout the region with proper authorizations, please direct any charter requests to WINAIR’s reservations department. We thank our customers for their support in the past and we look forward to serving you again in the future.