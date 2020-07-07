Direktor i Sekretario General SER den reunion di komishon sentral di Parlamento riba ‘Futuro di Trabou’

Directeur en Algemeen Secretaris SER bij centrale commissievergadering van de Staten inzake ‘Toekomst van Werk’

Director and Secretary General SER Curaçao at central committee meeting of Parliament on the ‘Future of Work’

E Direktor i Sekretario General di Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) a ser invitá dor di parlamento pa un reunión di komishon sentral djaweps 9 di yüli próksimo, pa diskutí i interkambiá riba e tema ‘Futuro di Trabou’. E reunión di Komishon Sentral a ser solisitá pa frakshon di MAN den parlamento ku kier skucha punto di bista di SER riba e kambionan fundamental den mundu di trabou ku ta tumando lugá mundialmente i ku tambe tin su konsekuensianan pa Kòrsou.

Na 2018 i 2019, den e periodo previo na selebrashon di e sentenario di e Organisashon Internashonal di Trabou (OIT), ku tabata tin komo tema sentral ‘Futuro di trabou’, SER a sera un aliansa stratégiko ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW) na nivel tékniko i durante diferente seshon di debate, reunionan temátiko i konferensianan a elaborá riba e impakto ku, entre otro, inteligensia artifisial, robotisashon, big data, kambionan klimátiko i faktornan demográfiko tin riba merkadonan laboral, en partikular merkado laboral di Kòrsou.

E medidanan en konekshon ku e vírus di Corona (COVID-19) tambe tin un gran impakto riba mundu di trabou. Esakinan i otro temanan relashoná lo ser diskutí mas a fondo ku Parlamento djaweps próksimo. Minister Hensly Koeiman di SOAW tambe lo asistí na e debate di komishon sentral di Parlamento.

Directeur en Algemeen Secretaris SER bij centrale commissievergadering van de Staten inzake ‘Toekomst van Werk’

De Directeur en Algemeen Secretaris van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) is door de Staten uitgenodigd voor een centrale commissievergadering op donderdag 9 juli 2020 waarin nader zal worden ingegaan op het thema Future of Work. De Centrale Commissievergadering is aangevraagd door de MAN-fractie in de Staten die de zienswijze van de SER wil vernemen omtrent de fundamentele veranderingen in de wereld van werk die zich wereldwijd voltrekken en die ook gevolgen hebben voor Curaçao.

In 2018 en 2019 heeft de SER op technisch niveau, in de aanloop naar de viering van het honderdjarig bestaan van de Internationale Arbeidsorganisatie (ILO), die ‘Future of Work’ als centraal thema had, een strategisch partnerschap aangegaan met het ministerie van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn (SOAW) en in diverse debatsessies, thematische bijeenkomsten en conferenties aandacht besteed aan de impact van onder meer kunstmatige intelligentie, robotisering, big data, klimatologische veranderingen en demografische factoren op arbeidsmarkten; in het bijzonder op de lokale arbeidsmarkt.

De maatregelen in de aanpak van het coronavirus (COVID-19) zijn ook van grote invloed op de wereld van werk. Over deze en aanverwante thema’s zal komende donderdag nader van gedachten worden gewisseld met het parlement. Ook minister Hensely Koeiman van SOAW zal het debat in centrale commissieverband bijwonen.

Director and Secretary General SER Curaçao at central committee meeting of Parliament on the ‘Future of Work’

The Director and Secretary General of the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao has been invited by the Parliament to a central committee meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to discuss the Future of Work. The Central Committee meeting has been requested by the MAN fraction in Parliament that wants to hear the views of the SER on the fundamental changes in the world of work that are taking place worldwide and that also have consequences for Curacao.

In 2018 and 2019, in the run-up to the celebration of the centenary of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which had ‘Future of Work’ as its central theme, the SER entered into a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, Labour and Welfare (SOAW) at the technical level and in various debate sessions, thematic meetings and conferences focused on the impact of, among other things, artificial intelligence, robotization, big data, climate changes and demographic factors on labour markets; in particular on the labour market of Curaçao.

The measures in the approach to the coronavirus (COVID-19) also have a major impact on the world of work. These and related themes will be further discussed with parliament next Thursday. Minister Hensely Koeiman of SOAW will also attend the debate of the central committee of Parliament.