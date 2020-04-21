Encuesta Nacional di Cas di Cultura buscando participante 60+ y ser masculino.

Preserva y stimula arte y cultura na Aruba ta hopi importante pa e desaroyo di nos comunidad y e identidad di nos isla. Tanto Arte como cultura ta ofrece multiple oportunidadnan pa siña, pasa tempo, crecemento personal, entretenimiento y ta promove communicacion entre hende.

Nos comunidad ta hopi importante pa Cas di Cultura, y mientras nos ta buscando oportunidad pa renobacion, nos ta desea di involvi bo den e proceso di tumamento di decision. P’esey nos kier a invita bo pa participa na un encuesta nacional. E encuesta aki lo yuda nos haya un miho perspectiva di nos comunidad. Nos ta balora nos comunidad y nos bishitantenan y nos lo desea di compronde e motivacion pa bishita, of no bishita, Cas di Cultura. Hayando un miho perspectiva di nos comunidad y bishitantenan, lo yuda nos mehora Cas di Cultura, nos servicionan y e actividadnan cu nos ta proveé.

Na e momentonan aki publico su reaccion ta halto y nos ta gradici pa esaki. Sin embargo nos a nota cu mayoria di e participantenan ta hende muhe. Tambe nos a nota cu mayoria di e participantenan ta entre 20 y 60 aña di edad. Esey kiermen nos mester cambia nos strategia di enfoke pa asina nos por alcansa e generacion di mas edad. Pa motibo cu e lo por ta mas dificil pa alcansa e grupo di enfoke aki atraves di medionan social, nos lo kier a pidi e publico general pa ayudo.

Durante e sigiente oranan nos personal lo ta accesibel telefonicamente, pa yuda tur e personanan di edad (60+) cu e yenamento di e encuesta. Nos personal lo pasa door di e encuesta cu bo na telefon y nan lo yena bo contestanan manualmente, cu e maximo integridad. Por yama e numbernan 592-5317 entre 9am y 5pm of number 592-7597 entre 1pm y 3pm. Si bo no tin Facebook bo por yama tambe pa yena e encuesta, sino por haya e link riba e Facebook page di Cas di Cultura.

Finalmente, tambe nos kier duna tur esnan cu a yena e encuesta un oportunidad pa gana premionan. Si bo ta interesa den e rifa aki, por fabor laga nos sa esey door di laga nos colega yena bo nomber, number di telefon, y bo email adres. E informacionan di contacto cu bo a provee nos cun’e lo wordo uza solamente en caso bo a gana un premio. Tur reaccion lo keda separa di bo informacionan di contacto. Cu mucho gusto nos lo desea di tende di bo!

Press Release English:

National Survey by Cas di Cultura looking for 60+ and male responders.

Preserving and stimulating arts and culture in Aruba is very important for the development of our community and the island’s identity. Both art and culture boast multiple opportunities for learning, leisure, personal growth, entertainment and improving communication with others.

Our community is very important to Cas di Cultura, and while we are looking at renovation opportunities, we would like to involve you in our decision-making process. Therefore, we would like to invite you to participate in filling out a national survey. This survey will help us gain a better perspective of our community. We value our community and visitors and would like to understand the motives for visiting, or not visiting, Cas di Cultura. Gaining a better perspective of our community and visitors will help us improve Cas di Cultura, our services and the activities we provide.

At the moment we have acquired a high number of responders for our survey. However, we have noticed that the majority of participants were female. We have also noticed that most participants were between the ages of 20 to 60. This means that we need to adapt our targeting strategy in order to reach the older generation. As it might be more difficult to reach this target group through social media, we would like to ask the general public for help.

During the following hours our staff members will be standing by to help any caller to fill out the survey. Our staff members will go through the survey with you by phone and fill in your responses manually. They are available on the following numbers and times: on 592-5317 between 9am y 5pm or on 592-7597 between 1pm y 3pm. If anybody else needs help filling out the form or you don’t have a Facebook page then you can freely call one of the numbers the numbers as well. For anybody else the link is available on our Facebook page. All input matters.

Finally, we would also offer everyone who has helped us with this survey a chance to win prizes. If you are interested in this raffle, please let us know by filling in your name, telephone number and or email address. The contact information you provide will only be used to contact you if you have won a prize. All responses will be kept separate from your contact information. We look forward to hearing from you!