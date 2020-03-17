ARUBABANK: Notificacion importante!

NOTIFICACION IMPORTANTE

Salud di nos comunidad ta na prome lugar.

Nos sucursal na San Nicolas lo ta sera awe for di 10.30 am, pa motibo di limpiesa extenso. Nos lo ta na bo servicio diahuebs, 19 di maart, 8or di mainta. Nos servicionan di ATM lo reanuda despues di e limpiesa.

Pa mas informacion bishita nos aki: www.arubabank.com/corona-news.

DistanciamentoSocial #WeCare



IMPORTANT NOTIFICATION

The health of our community comes first. Our San Nicolas branch will close today at 10:30 am for extensive cleaning. We will open on Thursday, March 19th, at 8:00 am. Our ATM services will be operational upon completion of the cleaning efforts at the branch.

For information visit us here: www.arubabank.com/corona-news.

SocialDistancing #WeCare