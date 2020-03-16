NOTIFICACION/ NOTIFICATION di ARUBABANK!



Nos ta sostene e mandato di Gobierno di Aruba pa mantene “Social Distanc- ing”, Aruba Bank N.V. ta acepta un cantidad limita di publico na su sucursalnan na Camacuri, Hato, San Nicolas y Mainstreet.

Nos ta urgi nos clientenan pa haci uso di nos servicionan via Contact Center na 527-7777, Aruba Bank Online, Aruba Bank App, y servicionan via Drive Thru y Self Service.

Nos comunidad ta na prome lugar. Danki pa e comprension. Bishita www.arubabank.com/corona-news pa mas informacion.

NOTIFICATION

In support of the Government of Aruba to urge “Social Distancing”, Aruba Bank N.V. will be limiting the amount of customers coming into the branches at once at Camacuri, Hato, San Nicolas, and Mainstreet.

We urge our customers to use services available via our Contact Center at 527-7777, Aruba Bank Online, Aruba Bank App, and/or services via Drive Thru’s and/ or Self Service areas.

The health of our community comes first. We thank you for your understanding. Please visit www.arubabank.com/corona-news for frequent updates.

