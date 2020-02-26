Empleadonan di termino largo a yega aniversarionan conmemorativo Playa Linda ta celebra logronan di carera profesional y merecido bahamento cu pension

ORANJESTAD — E normanan di calidad pa cual Playa Linda Beach Resort ta conoci ta e resultado di e ehempel poni door di empleadonan di largo plazo, incluyendo Florencia “Gloria” Koolman, Catharina “Rina” Angela, Lucio Piter y Cecilia Charles, kendenan a sirbi como “role models” mientras a haci contribucion continuo pa segura miembronan y bishitante di e resort semper gosa di estadia vacacional excelente. Logronan profesional a keda recientemente reconoci pa e empleadonan aki kendenan a marca aniversarionan di decadanan largo di fiel serivicio como tambe transicion pa bon merecido pension.

Despues di dedica mas di 30 aña na Playa Linda, Housekeepernan Gloria y Rina ambos ta direccion pa gosa di nan añanan di hubilo gosando nan pension. Gloria a ricibi su despedida despues di marca su carera di tres decada largo aña pasa. E tabata e cara bon respeta na e resort, y a subi te na un poisicion di liderato como supervisor, y tabata cu hopi emocion a ser yama ayo pa su coleganan y staff.

Rina a marca trinta (30) aña na trabou riba 19 di februari 2020, y tambe ta mira atras riba un carera largo marca cu trabou duro pero tambe di amistadnan di bida largo y logronan profesional remarcabel. Rina a logra e posicion di supervisor despues di a bay mas aya di loke ta ser pidi, especialmente durante di e añanan inicial di e resort y den exitosamente resolve e tantisimo retonan cu el a enfrenta. E ta un fuente di inspiracion awor pa su coleganan housekeeper y tambe di algun huesped faborito cu casi ta se considera famia.

Recien pensionado Lucio Piter, tambe a marca un cantidad respetable di aña na pia di trabou na Playa Linda, cu a laga atras un carera di 16 aña cu Playa Linda como night auditor reliever den Front Office, tambe a keda honra pa su contribucionnan inbalorable. Un ehempel di su carisma y aprecio pa su talentonan a resulta den e reconocimento di empleado di aña na 2010.

Ainda siguiendo padilanti ta Cecilia Charles, kende a conmemora su aniversario di 30 aña na pia di trabou na Playa Linda, pero kende no tin plan, te ainda, pa retira cu pension. Cecilia a ser tuma den servicio como housekeeper tempo Playa Linda ainda tabata den fase di construccion. Como parti di un ekipo di housekeeping mucho mas chikito e tempo aya, e trabou tabata consisti di oranan largo y hopi biaha e tabata tin mester di keda laat pa segura cu e lobby y cambernan tabata briya di limpi. Aunke e trabou nunca tabata facil, el a haña gran satisfaccion na Playa Linda, tanto na e comienso como awendia, den forma lasonan duradero cu su coleganan como tambe cu hopi di e miembronan cu ta bolbe tur aña. E relacionnan aki, como tambe e ambiente di famia na e resort, ta lague bin trabou tur dia cu gana di traha.

Eventonan separa a ser teni pa honra tur e empleadonan excepcional aki, unda e staff ehecutivo di Playa Linda Beach Resort a expresa nan gratitud special pa nan dedicacion como tambe cada un su talentonan individual cu a contribui na Playa Linda su mix unico di hospitalidad resaltante.

Longtime employees reach milestone events

Playa Linda celebrates career achievements and well-deserved retirements

ORANJESTAD — The quality standards for which the Playa Linda Beach Resort is known are a result of the example set by long-time employees, including Florencia “Gloria” Koolman, Catharina “Rina” Angela, Lucio Piter and Cecilia Charles, who have served as role models while making ongoing contributions in ensuring resort members and guests always enjoy excellent vacations stays. Career accomplishments were recently recognized for these employees marking decades-long work anniversaries as well as transitions into well-deserved retirements.

After dedicating thirty years plus to the Playa Linda, Housekeepers Gloria and Rina are each heading toward enjoyment of their retirement years. Gloria received her send-off after marking her three-decade-long career last year. She was a well-respected face at the resort, and had moved to a leadership position as a supervisor, and it was with a great deal of emotion that accompanied goodbyes from colleagues and staff.

Rina marked thirty years on February 19, 2020, and also looks back over a career filled with hard work but also of lifelong friendships and career accomplishments. She earned her supervisory position after going above and beyond, especially during the early years of the resort and in successfully dealing with everyday challenges. She became a resource to her fellow housekeepers and also a favorite among guests.

Recent retiree Lucio Piter, who also marked a respectable amount of years, with a 16-year career with the Playa Linda as a night auditor reliever in the Front Office, was also honored for his invaluable contributions. An example of his winning ways and appreciation for his talents resulted in being named an Employee of the Year in 2010.

Still going strong is Cecilia Charles, who hit her 30-year anniversary in February of this year, but who has no plans, as of yet, to retire. Cecilia was hired as housekeeper when Playa Linda was still in its first phase of construction. As part of a much smaller housekeeping team at the time, the work consisted of long hours, and she often stayed late to ensure lobby and rooms were sparkling clean. Although the work was never easy, she says she found great satisfaction at the Playa Linda, both at the start and into the current day, having formed lasting ties with her colleagues as well as with many of the return visitors and members of the resort. These ongoing relationships, as well as the family environment at the resort, keep her looking forward to coming to work each day.

Separate events were held to honor all of these exceptional employees, with Play Linda Beach Resort executive staff expressing special thanks for their dedication as well as each one’s individual talents that have contributed to Playa Linda’s unique blend of outstanding hospitality.

Cecilia Charles

Gloria with HK colleagues



Lucio Piter

Rina Angela

Rina Angela