Persona deteni despues di a haci un “JOKE” di BOM MELDING na airport!

A.A.A. Informs: This is an update on the situation going on at the airport right now at 1630 hrs. Around 1500 hrs a bomb threat was reported in the US CBP reclaim area. Due to that the airport operations were stopped. 1 person was arrested and bag was secured. Bomb Squad researched the bag and confirmed that there was no threat. Passenger made a “joke”. At 1610 hrs airport operations restarted. Arrival process has continued throughout this situation. At 1624 hrs KLM and TUI flights diverted (CUR) due to lack of aircraft stands. More aicraft might be diverted.



UPDATE: Update: diversions of KLM and TUI were cancelled. Both will arrive at normal arrival times.

UPDATE: Update: the pax flow is normalizing and we are trying to catch up as soon as possible. We are highly greatful to all our airport partners who are cooperating to make this happen as soon as possible.















