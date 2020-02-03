Aeropuerto di Aruba: Cantidad di pasahero a aumenta den 2019!

ORANJESTAD – Aeropuerto di Aruba a cuminsa 2020 cu un“Super Weekend” exitoso procesando un total di 24,627 pasahero cu a yega y sali di Aruba y a maneha 111 buelo total. Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) ta hopi contento pa raportatambe un aumento den e cantidad total di pasahero cu a bishitaAruba den 2019. Aeropuerto di Aruba a experencia un cresimento fuerte di 3% cu ta yega na un total di to 2.53 miyonmasahero (yegada y salida) cu a wordo sirbi pa 27 aerolinea, compara cu 2018 y awo ta brinda servicio na 32 aeropuertointernacional den 12 pais y na 28 destinacion.

Siguientemente ta sigui algun di e desaroyonan cu a conduci nae resultado impresionante di 2019:

American Airlines:

– Servicio nobo La Guardia-Aruba pa ful e aña

– Aumento di servicio seasonal Chicago-Aruba

Delta Air Lines:

– Aumento di servicio mid-week Boston den December 2019 yJanuari 2020.

JetBlue:

– Aumento den cantidad di rotation for di New York for di 11 pa16 buelo semanal for di Juni 2019 pa October 2019

Spirit:

– Dos buelo adicional pa e temporada si zomer y 3 buelosemanal Fort Lauderdale – Aruba durante simannan peak

United:

– Aumento di servicio seasonal pa Chicago for di 2 pa 5 buelosemanal

Air Canada:

– Aumento cu 2 buelo mid-week pa e temporada di winter

Avianca:

Inicialmente a dicidi pa baha cantidad di buelo pero despues a bai bek na e schedule existente

Wingo:

Cambio di avion pa e servicio di 2 biaha pa siman pa avion tipoB737- 800 y lo brinda servicio na e destinacion pa 9 di e 12 lunanan

Aruba Airlines:

December ultimo a lansa servicio nonstop nobo for di Aruba pa Barranquilla y Medellin.

Bayendo bek na Super Weekend 2020 (Januari 5 y 6, 2020) Aeropuerto di Aruba a procesa un total di 24,627 pasahero cu a yega y sali for di aeropuerto y a maneha 111 buelo. Na e screening pointnan mas di 28,000 maleta a wordo procesa. E stafa mustra e pasaheronan cu Aeropuerto di Aruba por duna nan un bon ultimo impreshon di Aruba mientras cu nan ta pasando door di Aeropuerto. Esaki por ta posibel solamente cu e dedication y compromiso di cada empleado di aeropuerto trahando huntomanera un ekipo na aeropuerto.

Aeropuerto di Aruba ta gradici e comunidad di aeropuertocompleto pa nan esfuersonan impresionante durante 2019 y ta felicita nan tambe pa e tremendo resultado. 2020 a mustra cabacu e entusiasmo pa brinda servicio di calidad na Aruba du pasaheronan ta fuerte y stabil!

Aruba Airport:

Increased passenger figures for 2019!

ORANJESTAD – As Aruba Airport kicked off 2020 with a successful Super Weekend processing a total of 24,627 passengers in and out of the airport and handled 111 flight movements, Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) is also very happy to report an increase in the total number of passengers who have visited Aruba in 2019. Aruba Airport has experienced a strong increase of 3% totaling to approximately 2.53 million (in and out) passengers, served by 27 airlines, compared to 2018 and now provides service to 32 international airports in 12 countries, and 28 destinations.

Below are a few of the developments that have led to the remarkable results of 2019:

American Airlines:

– New La Guardia-Aruba year-round service

– Expands Chicago-Aruba seasonal operation

Delta Air Lines:

– Additional mid-week Boston service in December 2019 and January 2020.

JetBlue:

– Adding additional rotations from New York from 11 to 16 weekly flights from June 2019 to October 2019

Spirit:

– Two additional flights for the summer season and a total of 3 weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale – Aruba during peak weeks

United:

– Expansion of seasonal service to Chicago from 2 weekly to 5 weekly flights

Air Canada:

– Additional 2 mid-week service for the winter season

Avianca:

Initially decided to cut back flights but was turned around after collaborating back to current schedule

Wingo:

Up gauging of twice weekly service to a B737- 800 aircraft and will service the destination for a total of 9 out of the 12 months

Aruba Airlines:

Last December launched new nonstop service from Aruba to Barranquilla and Medellin.

Coming back to Super Weekend 2020 (January 5 & 6, 2020) Aruba Airport processed a total of 24,627 passengers in and out of the airport and handled 111 flight movements. At the screening points over 28,000 pieces of luggage were processed.

The staff has shown the passengers that Aruba Airport can truly provide them with a positive last impression while using the airport facilities. This could only be possible with the dedication and commitment of each of the airport employees working as a team together at the airport.

Aruba Airport thanks the entire airport community for their remarkable efforts in 2019 and congratulates them for the impressive results. 2020 has already shown that the enthusiasm to provide quality service to Aruba’s passengers is strong and stable.