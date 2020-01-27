Bishitante di edad 60plus cu tin pregunta riba nan smartdevice, Smartphone, Tablet of laptop por haya poco guia na biblioteca

Bishitante di edad 60plus cu tin pregunta riba nan smartdevice manera un Smartphone of Tablet of laptop por haya poco guia na biblioteca. Simplemente traha un afspraak na Informacion tel. 528 1500 Personanan riba 60 aña cu kier haya sa poco mas di nan Tablet of Smartphone por sinta un rato cu un mentor pa haci pregunta. Por haci pregunta tambe di Social Media. Meta ta pa siña algo nobo y comparti conocimento. Esaki ta gratis. Cada bishitante ta bay biblioteca cu su propio Tablet of Smartphone. Tin Free WIFI pa tur

