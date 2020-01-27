Posted in INCIDENTE, OPINION Manera nan ta bisa “Den tobo di laba paña” cu e drempelnan mal traha sin borchi aviso y directamente despues di un birada, anto 2 tras di otro! January 27, 2020 Leave a comment Increibel cu por tin hende asina bobo ta traha koy kens mal-traha unda cu ta y sin pone borchi anto net despues di un birada. Ken ta controla/keur e mal trabaonan aki? Of ta D.O.W. ta haci y deshaci? Den tobo di laba paña 1! pic.twitter.com/lrMzalwH2W— Reportero24 (@AWE24) January 27, 2020 Den tobo di laba paña 2 pic.twitter.com/UJ0iNiYqnr— Reportero24 (@AWE24) January 27, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebook