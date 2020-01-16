AHATA ta lansa Aruba Magazine



ORANJESTAD, Aruba – 16 di Januari 2020: Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (AHATA) hunto cu nan partner HCP Media – un compania di publicidad y media – ta anuncia e lansamento oficial di su publicacion nobo, Aruba Magazine, e ta un guia di destinacion anual cu e asociacion ta distribui na e bishitantenan di hotelnan miembro di AHATA. E revista akitambe ta obtenibel den forma digital.

“Nos ta encanta di por provee e bishitantenan cu un miradaprofundo y amplio riba e diferente actividad y experencianancu nos isla ta ofrece. Tanto den e area cultural como tambehistorico,” asina Tisa LaSorte, Presidente y CEO di AHATA, a bisa. “Cu HCP su experencia y profesionalidad, nos a crea un publicacion bunita cu ta destaca luganan di interes, actividadnan, arte, gastronomia y hopi mas cu ta defini e ‘One Happy Island”.

Cu un diseño nobo y contenido interesante, tur elemento di e contenido ta duna enfoke na e personalidad unico, historia y aventuranan cu Aruba tin di ofrece na su bishitantenan. AHATA su miembronan y e diferente “advertisers” ta esnancu ta resalta como negoshinan clave y ta ofrece ofertanan na e bishitante cu tin interes di hasi algo durante nan estadia.

“Creando e revista aki den nomber di AHATA ta un honor pa HCP Media,” asina Marisa Beazel, Presidente y Publicista di HCP Media, a indica. “E ta un oportunidad maraviyoso patrece e experencianan cu Aruba ta ofrece den e paginanan di Aruba Magazine.”

E revista ta obtenibel desde e luna aki na hotelnan distribuidormiembro di AHATA y online via ahata.com.

Tocante HCP Media

Como experto den comunicacion, HCP Media, un division di McClatchy, cu ta crea plataformanan innovativo, cu solucionnan cu ta keda dilanti cu e desaroyo di media di clientenan. HCP ta produci mas di 75 publicacionanpersonalisa pa hotelnan, aerolineanan y otro clientenan. E alcance di e compania ta extende mas cu e ‘niche’ di biahe y den e mercado global luhoso, cu ta inclui publicacion den lineanan di Crucero y revistanan luhoso. HCP su productonandi branding ta inclui video y websites, mercadeo di evento, strategia pa plataforma di social media, contenido pa blogs y materialnan pa companianan nacional y global cu ta dirgi naconsumidornan afluente. Hunto esaki ta yega mas di 80 miyonbiahero activo anualmente y 5 miyon bishitante pa luna riba e websitenan combina. HCP a wordo reconoci cu mas di 300 premio pa contenido editorial, fotografia y diseño.

AHATA and HCP Media

Unveil Inaugural Edition of New Destination Guide: Aruba Magazine

ORANJESTAD, January 16, 2020 – The Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (AHATA), in partnership with HCP Media — a custom publishing and media company — announces the launch of its new official publication, Aruba Magazine, the organization’s annual destination guide to be distributed to hotel guests.

“We are delighted to provide visitors with an in-depth look at the wide range of leisure activities and experiences, both cultural and historic, that await beyond the comforts of your guest room and hotel property,” says Tisa LaSorte, President & CEO of the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association. “With HCP’s trusted expertise, we created a beautiful publication that highlights the history, sights, activities, art and cuisine that define this One Happy Island.”

Featuring fresh design and engaging content, every element of the content serves to highlight the unique personality, history and adventures Aruba has to offer visitors. From cover to cover, AHATA, its members and its supporting advertisers are featured as key businesses and valuable assets to visitors looking to get the most out of their stay.

“Creating this beautiful magazine on behalf of the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association is an honor for HCP,” says Marisa Beazel, President & Publisher of HCP Media. “It is a wonderful opportunity to bring Aruba’s exciting offerings to life within the pages of Aruba Magazine.”

The first edition of the annual destination guide will be available throughout the island and online in January 2020. To view the digital edition visit ahata.com.

About HCP Media

As communication experts, HCP Media, a division of McClatchy, creates innovative, market-leading, cross-platform solutions that stay ahead of consumers’ evolving media habits. A custom publishing and promotion company, HCP produces over 75 custom publications for hotels, airlines and other clients. The company’s reach extends beyond the travel niche and into the global luxury market, including en-suite cruise line publications and luxury lifestyle magazines. Beyond the written word, HCP’s top-tier marketing and branding products include videos and websites, custom event marketing, strategic social media and blog content, and materials for national and global companies targeting affluent consumers, as well as accompanying sales, promotional and marketing programs. Together, these turnkey print and digital marketing solutions reach more than 80 million active travelers annually and 5 million unique monthly visitors on its combined websites. HCP’s work has also been recognized with more than 300 editorial, photography and design awards.