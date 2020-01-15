PROME CHALLENGE PA 2020: SNOR vs IMPOSSIBLES!!

San Nicolas – Shonnan, e prome challenge den domino ta den! Team Snor, bou guia di Nelson “Snor” Perez, a accepta e challenge cu e team di San Nicolas, The Impossibles, a haci cu nan. Snor semper kier a habri aña nobo cu su prome bataya na San Nicolas, y awo porfin su deseo a ser cumpli.

The impossibles, bou guia di Lee Thompson, ta un team cu tin un historia di mas cu 20 aña caba hungando domino den diferente “house party” na San Nicolas, y a dicidi di sali afo awo y busca batayanan cu otro teamnan di Aruba. Segun vocero di The Impossibles, nan ta un team cu ta simpelmente imposibel pa gana for di nan. Sinembargo, Snor c’un hari den cachete, of manera e Ingles nan sa bisa “tongue in cheek”, a declara cu si nan ta asina bon ta pakico a tarda nan 20 aña pa sali afo y durf di enfrenta otro team? Segun Snor algo no ta klop cu e logica y rekensom di The Impossibles, y muy probable nan nomber no ta refleha nan habilidad den domino, si no mas bien nan incapacidad pa yega n’e nivel dje grandinan, e legendarionan eyfo manera Team Snor.

Shonnan, e cos aki ta mustra di ta hot pa aña 2020! E wega lo ta diabierna anochi awo na ORA’S BAR na San Nicolas, cual ta keda pariba di Club Don Bosco. Yegaaa!