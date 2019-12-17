Resultadonan preliminario ta mustra cu: Pa di 2 aña tras di otro Aeropuerto di Aruba ta proyecta 1 miyon asiento for di Norte America Casi 12% mas pasahero ta wordo spera compara cu 2018



ORANJESTAD – Fin di aña ta asercando rapidamente y Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) ta orguyoso di por comparti e noticia cu 2019 ta mustrando resultadonan fantastico te cu awor. E mercado di Norte America ta wordo spera pa surpasa pa di dos biaha den historia di Aeropuerto di Aruba e capacidad di asientodi 1 miyon cu un temporada di winter ocupa na caminda.

Pa loke ta e temporada di winter (1 di Oktober, 2019 – 31 di Maart 2020) AAA tin algun noticia interesante pa comparti.Entre otro e anuncio di 4 ruta “scheduled” y “seasonal”, cu ta La Guardia, Chicago Medellin y Barranquilla!- JetBlue ta sigui expande servicio pa New York for di 11 pa16 buelo semanal di Juni 2019 pa Oktober 2020. E aumentoplania ta como lo siguiente:

Buelonan diario dobel cu tabata solamente riba Diabierna y Diadomingo lo bira diario, incluyendo un di 3 y di 4 bueloriba Diasabra. – United Airlines ta aumenta buelo “seasonal” pa Chicago for di 2 buelo semanal pa 5 buelo semanal.- American Airlines ta sigui expande nan 1 buelo “seasonal” semanal pa henter aña. Esaki ta bira e di 6 destinacion pa e “One Happy Island” cu American Airlines. Adicionalmente, mirando e demanda creciente durante e temporada peak di Pasco, American Airlines lo opera avionnan mas grandi tipo A321 / A330 for di Philadelphiay Charlotte- Delta Air Lines lo opera 1 buelo semanal adicional pa Boston den December y Januari 2020. – Avianca Airlines pa por ofrese biaheronan for di Aruba mas y mihor opcion di conectividad y probechando di Aviancasu network di rutanan global, e aerolinea ta mantene 11 frecuencia semanal apesar di e retonan interno cu ta wordoexperencia entre e isla y su coneccionnan cu Bogota, Colombia. – Wingo Airlines ta sigui crese door di agrega 2 serviciosemanal nobo durante e lunanan peak di November, December y Januari 2020. – Aruba Airlines lo cuminsa cu 2 buelo non stop 2 biaha pa siman for di Aruba pa Barranquilla y Medellin den December 2019. – KLM ta aumenta capacidad door di bula cu avionnan mas grandi tipo A330-300 mas frecuente pa e destinacion, resultando den 45 asiento adicional riba cada buelo. Huntocu Delta Air Lines, partner den su joint venture transatlantico, KLM ta haciendo su posicion di mercadomas fuerte entre Norte America y Europa.

Cu e buelonan adicional aki, Aeropuerto di Aruba lo wordo sirbipa 27 aerolinea, brindando servicio na 32 aeropuertointernacional den 12 pais y 28 destinacion.

“AAA su enfoque principal lo ta pa mantene e nivelnan di servicio aereo y impacto di capacidad actual y na mes momentobrinda apoyo na e destinacion su esfuersonan pa genera mas demanda. Nos ta conciente di e instabilidad extremo di e industria di aviacion y pesei nos compromiso pa cu nospartnernan ta mas fuerte cu nunca. E aña nos dilanto lo tin retonan adicional y lo rekeri pa nos ta flexible cu nosobjetivonan y strategianan di implementacion. Partnership lo ta hopi importante den 2020 mirando cu e competencia ta fuerte y global,” asina AAA su Air Service Development Manager Sra. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends a bisa.

Na Aeropuerto di Aruba nos ta orguyoso pa sigui ofresepasahero y bishitantenan e mihor network di rutananinternacional pa/for di Aruba. Aeropuerto di Aruba ta ansioso pa yama bonbini na tur e bishitantenan den e temporada di winter.

Preliminary results show that:

For the 2nd year in a row AUA Airport

projects 1 million seats out of North America

Nearly 12% more passengers expected compared to 2018

ORANJESTAD – As the end of the year quickly approaches,Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) is proud to share the news that 2019 has been showing great results thus far. The North American market is expected to surpass for the second time in Aruba Airport’s history the one million seat capacity mark with a busy winter season ahead.

As for the winter season (October 1st, 2019 – March 31st, 2020) AAA has some exciting news to share with amongst others the announcement of 4 new scheduled and seasonal routes, being La Guardia, Chicago Medellin and Barranquilla! – JetBlue further expands service to New York from 11 to 16 weekly flights as of June 2019 to October 2020. Planned increase as follows:

Double daily flights on Fridays and Sundays only to everyday, including a 3rd and 4th flight on Saturdays. – United Airlines further expands seasonal service to Chicago from 2 weekly to 5 weekly flights. – American Airlines further expands the 1 weekly seasonal service to yearround. This now makes for six destinations to the “One Happy Island” Aruba with American Airlines. In addition, due to growing demand during the peak Christmas travel season, American Airlines will operate a larger aircraft A321 / A330 out of Philadelphia and Charlotte- Delta Air Lines will operate one additional weekly Boston service in December and January 2020. – Avianca Airlines in order to offer travelers from Aruba more and better connectivity options, and taking advantage of Avianca’s global route network, the airline maintains 11weekly frequencies despite the internal challenges experienced between the island and its connections center in Bogota, Colombia.- Wingo Airlines keeps growing. By adding 2 new weekly service during peak months November, December and January 2020. – Aruba Airlines will begin twice weekly nonstop service from Aruba to Barranquilla and Medellin December 2019. – KLM grows capacity by flying more frequently the larger aircraft A330-300 to the destination as result an additional 45 seats on each rotation. Together with Delta Air Lines, partner in its transatlantic joint venture, KLM is strengthening its market position between North America and Europe.

With the addition of these flights, Aruba Airport will be served by 27 airlines, providing service to 32 international airports in 12 countries, and 28 destinations.

“AAA’s key focus will be to maintain current air service levels and capacity impact whilst supporting the destination’s efforts to generate demand. We are well aware of the extreme volatility of the airline industry and our commitment towards our partners is stronger than ever. The year ahead will have additional challenges and will require us to be flexible with our objectives and implementation strategies. Partnership will be extremely important during 2020 as competition is fierce and global,” said AAA’s Air Service Development Manager Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends.

At Aruba Airport we are proud to continue offering originating travelers/visitors the world’s best network of international routes to/from Aruba. Aruba Airport looks forward to welcoming all the visitors to the island in the winter season.