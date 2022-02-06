“E organisacion di ingenierionan KIVI ta organisa su di dos actividad tocante eficiencia di energia ora ta diseñando un edificio 

E organisacion di ingenierionan KIVI ta organisa su di dos actividad tocante eficiencia di energia ora tadiseñando un edificio

Despues di su prome actividad na fin di november 2021, cu tabata un exito unda mas cu 40 ingeniero di Aruba a participa, e circulo Caribeño di KIVI (“KIVI Kring Caribbean”) ta organisa su di dos actividad dia 17 di februari 2022 di 6 pa 7 p.m. cu lo ta un webinar.

E webinar aki ta carga e titulo “Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate” y ta ofrece e ingeniero profesional informacion tocante con pa diseña un edificio mas eficiente cua energia cu ta posibel. E webinar lo wordo duna pa Dr. Richenel Bulbaai, actualmente decano di e faculdad di ingeneria di Universidad di Corsou.

Dr. Richenel Bulbaai a obtene su doctorado na aña 2019 na Universidad Tecnico Twente na Hulanda, despues di a termina su studio den ingeneria electrico na Universidad di Corsou y na Universidad Technico na Eindhoven Hulanda. Ademas Dr. Bulbaai ta un Master in Business Administration.

E titulo di e disertacion di Dr. Bulbaai ta ta “Toward 100% Sustainable Energy Production and a structural decrease in energy demand: Curaçao, as a case study of Small Island Developing States”. E ta masha interesa den con pa diseña y construi edificionan teniendo cuenta cu clima tropical. Durante su presentacion Dr. Bulbaai lo duna mas informacioncon pa uza e principionan pa un diseño tropical manera ta ilustra aki abao, teniendo cuenta cu e movecion di aire den un edificio.

KIVI Kring Caribbean ta invita tur ingenieronan profesional pa atende e webinar aki y inscribi via e link

Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate | KIVI

Tambe KIVI Kring Caribbean te anuncia su di tres actividadna maart 2022 cu lo ta un charla di ingeniero Diego Acevedo cu lo elabora mas tocante di su research pa haci uzo di e “brine reject di membranes” cu ta wordo descarga durante eproduccion di awa dushi aki na Aruba. E anuncio di e charlaaki lo sali mas despues.

Ingenieursvereniging KIVI organiseert haar tweede activiteit over het energie efficiënt ontwerpen van gebouwen in een tropisch klimaat

Na de succesvolle eerste activiteit in november 2021, waaraan meer dan 40 ingenieurs hebben deelgenomen, organiseert de KIVI Kring Caribbean haar tweede activiteit op 17 februari 2022 van 6 tot 7 p.m. via de digitale media (Webinar).

Deze Webinar heeft als titel “Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate” waarbij informatie wordt gegeven aan de professionele ingenieurs over hoe zo energie efficiënt mogelijk ontwerpen van gebouwen in de tropen. De Webinar wordt gepresenteerd door D. Richenel Bulbaai, thans Rector van de faculteit engineering van de Universiteit van Curaçao.

In 2019 is Dr. Richenel Bulbaai gepromoveerd aan de Technische Universiteit van Twente (Nederland) na zijn studie als elektrotechnisch ingenieur aan de Universiteit van Curaçao en de Technische Universiteit Eindhoven (Nederland). Daarnaast heeft Dr. Richenel Bulbaai een “Master’s degree in Business Administration”.

De titel van de dissertatie van Dr. Richenel Bulbaai is “Toward 100% Sustainable Energy Production and a structuraldecrease in energy demand: Curaçao, as a case study of Small Island Developing States”. Hij is zeer geïnteresseerd in het ontwerpen en bouwen van gebouwen waarbij rekening dient te worden gehouden met het tropisch klimaat. In zijn presentatie geeft Dr. Bulbaai meer informatie over de principes voor het ontwerpen in de tropen, waarbij rekening moet worden gehouden met de luchtbewegingen in een gebouw zoals hieronder is geïllustreerd.

KIVI Kring Caribbean nodigt alle professionele ingenieurs uit om aan deze Webinar deel te nemen en zich te registreren via de volgende link

Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate | KIVI

Tevens kondigt KIVI Kring Caribbean haar derde activiteit aan die in maart 2022 wordt gehouden waarbij een presentatie zal worden gegeven door Ir. Diego Acevedo over zijn doctoraal onderzoek over het gebruik van het zoute brijn afkomstig van membranen toegepast in de productie van zoetwater voor Aruba. De aankondiging hierover volgt nog.

The Society of Engineers KIVI organizes its second activity on energy efficient design of buildings in a tropical climate

After its successful first activity in November 2021, in which more than 40 engineers participated, the KIVI Circle in the Caribbean (KIVI Kring Caribbean) is organizing its second activity on February 17, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. via digital media (Webinar).

This Webinar is entitled “Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate” where information is given to professional engineers on how to design buildings in the tropics as energy efficient as possible. The Webinar is presented by Dr. RichenelBulbaai, currently Rector of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Curaçao.

In 2019 Dr. Richenel Bulbaai obtained his PhD from the Technical University of Twente (the Netherlands) after his study as electric engineer at the University of Curaçao and Technical University of Eindhoven (the Netherlands). In addition, Dr. Richenel Bulbaai has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

The title of the dissertation of Dr. Richenal Bulbaai is “Toward 100% Sustainable Energy Production and a structural decrease in energy demand: Curaçao, as a case study of Small Island Developing States”. He is very interested in designing and building buildings that take the tropical climate into account. In his presentation, Dr. Bulbaai will present principles for designing in the tropics, taking in to account the air transport in buildings as illustrated below.

KIVI Kring Caribbean invites all professional engineers to participate in this Webinar by registering at

Energy Efficient Building Design for a tropical climate | KIVI

KIVI Kring Caribbean also announces its third activity to be held in March 2022, during which a presentation will be given by Ir. Diego Acevedo on his doctoral research on the use of salt brine from membranes used in the production of fresh water for Aruba. Further announcement of this activity will follow.