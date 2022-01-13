As COVID-19 cases nearly double in the Americas, health workers must be protected

With COVID-19 infections accelerating and the detection of the Omicron variant in at least 42 countries and territories in the region, the PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne has called on countries to ensure health workers have access to protective equipment and additional COVID-19 vaccine doses where available.

Afro-descendants in Latin American countries live in starkly unequal conditions that impact health and well-being

Inequities for Afro-descendants include higher rates of maternal mortality and lack of access to education, jobs, adequate housing, and basic services such as safe water and sanitation.

PAHO supports health recovery in post-earthquake Haiti

The organization supports distribution of emergency medical products and assists national authorities in tackling COVID-19 and the potential emergence of new epidemics.

PAHO launches project to improve substance use disorder policies in Latin America and the Caribbean

It will provide technical support to develop and implement health and social responses for substance-use related problems.

Oral Health throughout the Life Course

Oral health is an essential part of overall health and wellbeing.

COVID-19 Response in the Americas

PAHO welcomes first WHO emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America

Approval will increase vaccine availability as pandemic persists.

Events

World Cancer Day 2022

When: Friday, 4 January. More information available on PAHO’s website.

Webinar: Mental health now – care and resilience of health workers during COVID-19

When: Thursday, 13 January, 10:00 to 11:00 AM (EST) / 12:00 to 13:00 Buenos Aires. This webinar will feature the launch of the “Self-Care for Frontline Emergency Responders (2021)” self-learning course and the presentation of the regional report on “The COVID-19 HEalth caRe wOrkErs Study” (or HEROES study).

