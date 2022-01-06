Yiu di exminister di finanzas di Sint Maarten a comete suicidio

PHILIPSBURG:— The son of former Minister of Finance Perry Geerlings committed suicide. The body of Raoul Van Maartian was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in Mullet Bay. Photos of the graphic scene are currently being circulated on social media while the grieving parents are currently in their home country Suriname.

Several friends of the late Raoul described him as one of the best DJs in St. Maarten, they said he loved music and started working from a young age.

On Wednesday evening several persons gathered in Mullet Bay and held a memorial for the deceased young man.

In a press release, KPSM said they were called early Wednesday morning to rule out foul play. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that the police were called around 3 am on Wednesday by the Coast Guard when the body was found in Mullet Bay.

