Aeropuerto di Aruba ta preparando pa ricibi e buelo inaugural di Frontier: Frontier Airlines ta cuminsa cu su buelo pa Aruba dia 20 november 2021





Oranjestad- AAA, e compania cu ta maneha y ta opera Aeropuerto Internacioal Reina Beatrix ta sumamente orguyoso di por yama bon bini na Frontier Airlines cu un vuelo semanal non-stop for di Miami International Airport pa Aruba dia 20 di november 2021.

Su base principal ta ubica na Denver, Colorado, operando mas di 100 avionnan A320 y tin e flota mas grandi den America, sirbiendo mas o menos 120 destinacionnan den Estados Unidos, Caribe, Mexico y America Central. Cu mas di 140 Avionnan Airbus nobo riba pedido, Frontier Airlines lo sigi crece pa por cumpli cu su demanda di por ofrece opcionan di biahenan economico y sostenibel, conectando Aruba cu mas di 100 destinacion den America.

AUA airport hunto cu Aruba su Minister di Turismo y ATA ta preparando un inaugracion festivo pa e evento cu lo cuminsa na Miami International Airport. Minister D. Oduber, Sra. Ronella Croes CEO di ATA y Sra. Barbara Brown CCO di AAA lo bay ta presente na Miami pa e evento inaugural y cu lo ta abordo di Frontier Airlines cu destinacion Aruba. E delegacion lo wordo ricibi na Miami pa e Senior Director Strategic partnerships, Sr. Micheal Pewther y e team cu ta ubica na Miami. Na Aruba lo bay ta presente pa e evento inaugural di Frontier Airlines su ‘Sales & International Development’ Sr. Alfredo Gonzalez cu lo tuma lugar na Aeropuerto.

Na AUA Airport, nos ta dedica seriamente na Air Service Development! E esfuersonan di e ekipo cu a cuminsa prome cu e pandemia, awo ta cristalizando cu e adkisicion di un aerolinea nobo cu ta wordo agrega na e portofolio diverso di aerolineanan cu ta kere den Aruba y nos aeropuerto internacional. E prome paso aki den nos relacion cu e low-cost carrier Mericano popular lo brinda opcionnan di biahe adicional pa e pasaheronan local y for di Merca, según e motto di Frontier Airlines, “The sky is for everyone.” Frontier Airlines ta percura pa cumpli cu e vision aki door di brinda opcionnan economico. Como un aerolinea creciente y conciente di medio ambiente, e aerolínea ta cuadra perfectamente cu AUA Airport su vision pa futuro. Plannan di expansion y pa bira e aeropuerto mas sostenibel den e region ta aplicabel pa tanto AUA Airport y tambe Frontier Airlines,” asina Sra. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, Air Service Development Manager na AAA a expresa.

AUA Airport is getting ready to welcome the inaugural flight: Frontier Airlines to start flying to Aruba on November 20, 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA), the company that manages and operates Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA Airport) is excited to welcome Frontier Airlines’ weekly non-stop service from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Aruba on November 20, 2021.

The airline headquartered in Denver, Colorado, operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the Americas, serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. With over 140 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier Airlines will continue to grow to deliver on its mission of providing affordable and greener travel options, connecting Aruba with over 100 destinations across America.

AUA Airport together with Aruba’s Ministry of Tourism and ATA is preparing a festive inaugural event that will start at Miami International Airport. Minister of Tourism Dangui Oduber, ATA CEO Ronella Croes and AAA CCO Barbara Brown will be present in Miami for the inaugural activities and will be on board the inaugural flight from Miami to Aruba. The delegation will be welcomed in Miami by Frontier Airlines’ Sr. Director Strategic Partnerships Michael Pewther and Miami based team. In Aruba, Frontier Airlines’ Sales & International Development Alfredo Gonzalez will be present at the inaugural ceremony that will be held at AUA Airport.

“At AUA Airport, we are seriously dedicated to Air Service Development and look forward to a very welcoming event to commemorate this exciting moment! We’re honored to be one of the 4 Caribbean destinations to start this journey with Frontier Airlines. This first step in our relationship with the popular U.S. low-cost carrier will provide additional traveling options for both local and U.S. travelers, as per Frontier Airlines’ motto, “The sky is for everyone.” Frontier Airlines delivers this vision through its unique brand of low-fare options. As a growing and environmentally conscious airline, the airline perfectly fits AUA Airport’s vision for the future,” expressed Mrs. Jo-Anne Meaux-Arends, Air Service Development Manager at AAA.

The airline continues to focus on adding service to markets where its ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service. To make use of the great travel deals please visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/.