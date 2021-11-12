84% di pasaheronan cu a sali for di Aruba na Oktober 2019 recupera den oktober 2021

75,773 pasahero a biaha for di Aruba den Oktober 2021

recupera den Oktober 2021

75,773 pasahero a biaha for di Aruba den Oktober 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) ta raportariba e resultadonan di Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix(AUA Airport) pa Oktober 2021; un otro luna mas cu resultado satisfactorio di recuperacion en comparacion cu e mesun luna na 2019.

Na Oktober 2021, AUA Airport a procesa 75,773 pasahero cu a biaha for di Aruba. Esaki ta 13% mas compara cu e luna anterior. Durante e luna tras di lomba AUA Airport a recupera 84% di ecantidad di pasaheronan cu a biaha for di Aruba durante e mesun luna na 2019. Den Oktober 2021 57,563 pasahero (pax) a biaha paMerca, 1,039 pax pa Canada, 6,807 pax pa Europa, 3,212 pax paAntiyas Hulandes y 7,152 pax pa Latino America.

Un “outbound passenger load factor” (PLF) averahe (cantidad di asiento ocupa di e cantidad total di asiento disponibel riba e avionora di sali for di AUA Airport) pa e mercado Mericano di 73% a keda raporta durante e luna di Oktober 2021, mientras e PLF averahe pa tur otro mercado tabata na 75% durante e mesun temporada (pa comparacion, na 2019 e PLF pa tur mercado tabata85%).

Durante e ultimo luna, AUA Airport a atende un averahe di 28 buelo pa dia, menos compara cu e 32 buelonan pa dia cu tabatawordo procesa den e mesun temporada na 2019. Den e mesun temporada den 2020 nos atende solamente 304 buelo despues cufrontera nacional a habri bek na Juli 2020 pa operacionnancomercial.

O

75,773 passengers departed in October 2021

ORANJESTAD – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) reports as follows on AUA Airport’s performance for October 2021; another month with yet another satisfying recovery rate versus the same period in 2019.

In October 2021, AUA Airport handled 75,773 departing passengers. This was 13% more than the month before. During the past month AUA Airport recovered 84% of the amount of departing passenger that were handled in 2019 during that same month. In October 2021 57,563 passengers (pax) travelled to the US, 1,039 pax to Canada, 6,807 pax to Europe, 3,212 pax to the Netherlands Antilles, and 7,152 pax to Latin America.

An average outbound passenger load factor (PLF) (number of seats of the total seats on board an aircraft that are occupied when departing from AUA Airport) for the US Market of 73% was reported during the month of October 2021, while the average PLF for all markets was at 75% during that same period (in comparison to 2019 where the PLF for all markets of 85% was reached).

During the past month, AUA Airport averaged 28 flights per day, down from 32 daily flights during the same period in 2019. In that same period in 2020 we only handled a total amount of 304 flights whilst our national border re-opened in July of 2020 for all commercial operations.