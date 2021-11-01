Connecting for Health

Monthly Newsletter | No. 2 | November 2021

Lessons from the COVID pandemic must be harnessed to face climate change, says PAHO

As the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) begins in Glasgow, PAHO warns that countries must build on the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for the impact of climate change and prevent future crises.

As the Americas celebrates 30 years without polio, PAHO calls for increased vigilance

PAHO is calling on countries to increase polio vaccination rates, which have declined in recent years due to various causes, including increased vaccine hesitancy.

Linking human, animal, plant and environmental health

PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne urged countries to use the “One Health” approach as the smartest way to protect ourselves from the next crisis.

Belize: Community Health Worker cares for over 1,000 persons in her community

Belize recognizes the need to respond to the demands created by COVID-19 while maintaining access to healthcare.

Mental health in primary care: a priority in the COVID-19 pandemic

Faced with the interruption of mental health services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries of the Region have developed strategies and tools to bring mental health care to the community and integrate it into primary care services.